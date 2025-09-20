The post Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences. According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous. 🚨SHIBARMY SECURITY ALERT🚨 Scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames but selling a trusted handle isn’t just risky, it can be dangerous. 🛑 If your username is recognised and respected in the community, transferring it means someone else can impersonate you.… — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) September 19, 2025 For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built. In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting. Warnings issued In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing. In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets… The post Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences. According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous. 🚨SHIBARMY SECURITY ALERT🚨 Scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames but selling a trusted handle isn’t just risky, it can be dangerous. 🛑 If your username is recognised and respected in the community, transferring it means someone else can impersonate you.… — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) September 19, 2025 For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built. In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting. Warnings issued In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing. In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets…