CRV Holders Poised for Direct Yield Under New Curve Finance Proposal

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 03:02
Curve
CRV$0.8218+7.41%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000359-1.10%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002535+2.42%
  • Curve Finance has put forward a revenue-sharing protocol to give CRV holders sustainable income beyond emissions and fees.
  • Curve aims to mint $60 million in crvUSD and channel it into three Bitcoin pools, and create yield opportunities.

On August 18, a contributor known as michwill put forward an idea called “Create a crvUSD credit line to Yield Basis.” People are already referring to it as Yield Basis for short, and the core idea is to provide CRV holders who lock into veCRV with a more direct and steady stream of income from the protocol.

Currently, most veCRV rewards originate from emissions and indirect incentives; however, this proposal would redirect real protocol revenue to stakers through a crvUSD-powered mechanism. If the community signs off, it could mark one of the biggest overhauls of Curve’s tokenomics in years.

The crvUSD credit line is designed to act like fuel for Curve’s liquidity engine, funding pools in much the same way as crvUSD mint markets and PegKeepers. The Yield Basis proposal lays out a system where 35%–65% of the value generated flows directly back to veCRV holders, while still ensuring liquidity providers benefit from fees and incentives.

In practice, the plan would bootstrap three “Bitcoin wrapper” pools, WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC, each initially capped at $10 million. Pre-minted crvUSD would be loaned into these pools to strengthen liquidity while reducing long-term risks like impermanent loss.

Revenue Flow and Distribution

The revenue model is structured with multiple layers: LPs borrowing crvUSD pay rates that stay within the system to rebalance pools, while trading fees from stablecoin-to-BTC wrapper pairs are split, half covering operations and half shared between veYB holders and LPs.

With multipliers and emissions factored in, the design ensures that veYB holders capture a significant portion of the upside, aligning governance with recurring, protocol-backed rewards.

Another topic in the Yield Basis debate is how many YB tokens, the governance and incentive layer of the system, should flow back to Curve DAO itself. The working plan is that around 20% of YB token inflation would go directly to the DAO, with the potential for more if the program scales successfully. This would give the wider Curve ecosystem both skin in the game and resources to manage ongoing oversight.

However, not everyone is sold on going all-in right away. Some in the community are pushing for a phased rollout instead of dropping the entire $60 million credit line on day one. The suggestion: start smaller, maybe $10M–$20M, watch how the pools perform, and adjust based on results.

Others are focused on guardrails, audits, contract safety, crvUSD’s peg stability, and clear plans for what happens if markets swing against the system. In the first quarter of 2025, Curve Finance processed close to $35 billion in transactions, a reminder of just how central the protocol remains in DeFi.

Right now, Curve’s total value locked stands at about $39 million. On the market side, CRV has seen a big pickup in activity, with trading volume jumping 37.5% to around $230 million. The token’s market cap is sitting at roughly $1.7 billion, and CRV is currently changing hands at $0.7724. Traders are already eyeing the next key resistance level up near $0.80.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can […] The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.013985-3.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0875+1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28135+2.49%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 04:35
Partager
Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Partager
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.000000443+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025