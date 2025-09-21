The tokenized dollar machine has been reignited. Following the 25 basis points cut decided by the Fed on September 17, Tether accelerated the issuance of USDT. In total, 5 billion minted in eight days, including an additional 1 billion on September 19 on Ethereum, according to Onchain Lens. The timing is no coincidence: when the cost of money falls, the thirst for liquidity in crypto markets rises instantly. L’article Crypto : 5 billion USDT issued by Tether after Fed’s 0.25 point cut est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. The tokenized dollar machine has been reignited. Following the 25 basis points cut decided by the Fed on September 17, Tether accelerated the issuance of USDT. In total, 5 billion minted in eight days, including an additional 1 billion on September 19 on Ethereum, according to Onchain Lens. The timing is no coincidence: when the cost of money falls, the thirst for liquidity in crypto markets rises instantly. L’article Crypto : 5 billion USDT issued by Tether after Fed’s 0.25 point cut est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Crypto : 5 billion USDT issued by Tether after Fed’s 0.25 point cut

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/21 19:20
The tokenized dollar machine has been reignited. Following the 25 basis points cut decided by the Fed on September 17, Tether accelerated the issuance of USDT. In total, 5 billion minted in eight days, including an additional 1 billion on September 19 on Ethereum, according to Onchain Lens. The timing is no coincidence: when the cost of money falls, the thirst for liquidity in crypto markets rises instantly.

L’article Crypto : 5 billion USDT issued by Tether after Fed’s 0.25 point cut est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

