The tokenized dollar machine has been reignited. Following the 25 basis points cut decided by the Fed on September 17, Tether accelerated the issuance of USDT. In total, 5 billion minted in eight days, including an additional 1 billion on September 19 on Ethereum, according to Onchain Lens. The timing is no coincidence: when the cost of money falls, the thirst for liquidity in crypto markets rises instantly. L'article Crypto : 5 billion USDT issued by Tether after Fed's 0.25 point cut est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.