Crypto Analyst Debunks XRP Price To $10,000 Claims, Reveals How High It Can Go

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/17 03:00
The XRP community often sees bold predictions about where the token’s price could go, with some supporters suggesting the price might one day hit $10,000. A well-known crypto analyst has explained that such a number is not realistic, even though the XRP price still has room for strong growth. His remarks give investors a more balanced perspective, focusing on what the market can actually support rather than unrealistic expectations. 

Analyst Debunks $10,000 XRP Price Target As Unrealistic

The discussion picked up after pro-XRP commentator Xaif shared a video featuring market analyst Adam Stokes. In the video, Stokes made it clear that XRP is not going to reach the extreme $10,000 price predictions that often appear in online debates. He explained that he personally owns a large amount of the digital asset and would welcome such gains, but he stressed that it is simply not possible. 

According to him, there is not enough global capital to support that level of valuation. As he put it, “There’s just not enough money on planet Earth for that,” a remark that struck a chord with many XRP holders and gave more weight to the cautious side of the debate. For years, parts of the community have argued about where the XRP price could go, with some hoping for massive numbers far beyond current levels. 

The crypto analyst noted that while enthusiasm is strong, investors should not expect unrealistic outcomes that exceed what the market can actually support. By rejecting the idea of a $10,000 XRP, he brought the conversation back to what is achievable in real trading conditions.

Stokes Predicts $5 to $7 As Realistic XRP Price Range

While he dismissed the extreme forecast, Stokes still gave a positive outlook for XRP. The analyst expects the XRP price to reach $4 without much trouble and has placed a realistic price target of $5 to $7. For many holders, that price move could represent an increase from current levels. Reaching such levels would also mark a brand-new all-time high for XRP, proving that substantial growth is still possible even without chasing extreme numbers.

Stokes’ view would suggest that the XRP price growth must stem from genuine capital inflows and stronger fundamentals, rather than mere wishful thinking. By highlighting $4 as reachable and setting $5 to $7 as his forecast range, he provided the community with a more precise and practical view of where the market may head, steadily backed by real demand and adoption.

His conservative yet optimistic analysis strikes a balance between hope and reality. In this way, the report from Stokes shifts the conversation away from hype and towards achievable expectations that still leave room for excitement about the future of the XRP price.

XRP Price chart from TradingView.com
