Crypto Analyst Highlights Crucial Support for Sei Token as SEI Price Attempts Stability

Ali Martinez expects SEI price to rebound to $0.34, calls $0.27 a support level.

Sei token is currently down by 4.43% over the last 24 hours.

SEI may remain sluggish for the next 30 days.

A crypto analyst has highlighted that Sei token is testing a crucial support level. They further underlined the possibility for SEI price to surge in the days to come. However, SEI price is currently down, and short-term estimates show that the downtrend may continue a little longer than expected.

Sei Token on Crucial Support

Ali Martinez, a notable crypto analyst, has highlighted that Sei token was testing the support margin of $0.27. Also known as ali_charts on X, he added that SEI price could next rebound to a high of $0.34. His X post specifically mentions that Sei token was holding on to the crucial support call at the time of his analysis.

The recent statement from Martinez comes more to establish his earlier analysis. He had stated that defending the mark of $0.27 could pump SEI price up to the value of $0.34. Many community members have reacted to his post, with some saying that patience and risk management were still important.

Interestingly, ali_charts previously discussed ETH price. He said that the Ethereum token must break the $4,841 point to reverse the price plummet. He stated that a correction of $2,750 could happen if the point is not broken and the aim of $5,864 is not kept on the books.

SEI Price on a Downfall

SEI price is currently down by 4.43% over the last 24 hours. The Sei token is exchanging hands at $0.2712 when the article is being drafted. The price further reflects that it has plunged by 18% in the last 7 days and 9.44% over the last 30 days. The 24-hour trading volume remains up by 39.3%.

SEI last achieved an ATH of $1.14 on March 16, 2024, and an ATL of $0.007989 on August 15, 2023. Its price is 76.25% away from ATH and 3294.88% above the lowest number.

What’s Next for SEI?

Short-term SEI price prediction estimates the token to remain sluggish at least for the next 30 days. Sei token could go as low as $0.205782. This would be a decline of approximately 24.92% amid the volatility of 6.32%. Sei token may notice a slight recovery but it would still be on a downtrend by 23.20% in the next 3 months for a value of around $0.210504.

The 14-day RSI is 35.22 points, and the FGI rating stands at 28 points. Overall sentiments are bearish for SEI price. Sei token was earlier reported to be hovering around $0.34. It was roughly targeting resistance levels $0.328, $0.333, and $0.34.

