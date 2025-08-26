Crypto Asset Management Giant Grayscale Prepares to Add Another Essential Altcoin to Its Portfolio! Here Are the Details

Crypto asset management giant Grayscale Investments has moved to add a new product to its portfolio.

Grayscale Files New Trust Application for Avalanche (AVAX)

The company announced that it has filed an S-1 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing covers the creation of a new investment vehicle called Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX).

Grayscale plans to list Avalanche Trust on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The primary goal of this product is to track Avalanche (AVAX) price performance and provide institutional and individual investors with access to AVAX through traditional market infrastructure.

Coinbase Custody Trust Company will handle the custody of the new fund. Coinbase, Inc. will also serve as the prime broker for transaction management. Grayscale aims to increase investor confidence by partnering with leading institutions for security and transparency.

With the recent surge in institutional demand, interest in traditional investment vehicles for crypto assets has also been rapidly growing. Grayscale’s previous Bitcoin and Ethereum-based trust products have attracted significant market interest and served as a key gateway for institutional investors into crypto.

If granted SEC approval, the Grayscale Avalanche Trust could significantly increase AVAX’s visibility among institutional investors by establishing a new bridge between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem. This move also strengthens trust in the Avalanche ecosystem.

*This is not investment advice.

