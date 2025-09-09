Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares Announces US IPO With $1.2 Billion Merger

CoinShares, a European-based crypto asset manager, has announced its intention to go public in the United States through a merger with Vine Hill Capital Investments, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). 

In a press release on Monday, CoinShares announced its plan, which will see the company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. This marks a key step in the firm’s expansion for US investors, following key regulatory breakthroughs in the country for digital assets.

CoinShares’ Expansion Into American Markets

The merger, formalized through a definitive business combination agreement, values CoinShares at approximately $1.2 billion on a pro-forma basis, positioning the company among the largest publicly traded digital asset managers. 

This transaction is expected to accelerate CoinShares’ international growth, particularly in the US market, which is increasingly recognized as a key hub for digital assets under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares stated that the move is not merely a change of listing venue from Sweden to the United States but a significant step toward achieving global leadership in the digital asset space. 

By establishing a presence in the US, CoinShares aims to meet the rising demand from investors and leverage its experience to introduce a new suite of products tailored for American clients. Mognetti concluded by stating: 

Countdown To Q4 End

CoinShares has established itself as a key player in the digital asset management space, currently ranking as the fourth-largest manager of digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) globally. 

With around $10 billion in assets under management (AuM) — a figure that has tripled over the past two years — the company boasts a product offering that has expanded from four products in 2021 to a suite of 32 across various platforms. 

The company’s operating model is designed for scalability, featuring a diverse array of products such as crypto ETPs for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana SOL), alongside equity products targeting the broader digital asset ecosystem. 

Both CoinShares and Vine Hill’s boards of directors have unanimously approved the business combination, which is anticipated to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. 

CoinShares

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

