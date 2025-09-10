Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 42% on Nasdaq

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/10 06:31
TLDR

  • QMMM soared 1,737% after announcing an AI and blockchain crypto platform with BTC, ETH, and SOL treasury plans.
  • Sol Strategies dropped 42% on its Nasdaq debut, despite growing validator and staking revenue.
  • QMMM’s shares surged over 2,100% intraday before closing with a 1,737% gain on September 9.
  • Sol Strategies posted a $3.5M Q2 loss while shifting Bitcoin holdings into Solana and Sui assets.

A single day saw a massive price jump for QMMM Holdings and a steep drop for Sol Strategies, both reacting to crypto-focused business moves. QMMM’s blockchain plans drove its shares up over 1,700% on Nasdaq, while Sol Strategies fell 42% in its debut. The contrast reflects growing investor sensitivity to how companies position themselves around digital assets and treasury management strategies.

QMMM Soars on Blockchain and AI Strategy

QMMM Holdings, based in Hong Kong, experienced a dramatic stock price increase after announcing a new direction involving blockchain and artificial intelligence. The company said it plans to create a platform that merges crypto analytics with an autonomous Web3 ecosystem.

The firm also confirmed it would manage a cryptocurrency treasury that includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). Following the announcement, QMMM’s shares spiked over 2,100% during the trading day, before closing with a 1,737% gain on Nasdaq.

QMMM’s move comes as more small-cap firms explore crypto integration as part of their core strategy. While the company had limited trading volume before the announcement, its stock became one of the most traded among micro-cap stocks on the day of the news.

The surge mirrors past movements seen in companies that pivot toward blockchain or crypto-related strategies, although few have posted gains of this scale in a single session.

Sol Strategies Declines After Nasdaq Debut

While QMMM gained sharply, Sol Strategies, a Canadian company focused on Solana staking and treasury operations, faced a heavy sell-off on its first day trading on Nasdaq. Its stock dropped 42% on Tuesday, marking a rough start in the U.S. public market.

The company also trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, where its stock declined by 16% during the same period. Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald said, “While share prices can fluctuate, our approach centers on what we call our DAT++ model. We remain focused on building long-term value through disciplined execution of our business strategy.”

In its Q2 earnings report released earlier this year, Sol Strategies posted a net loss of $3.5 million. However, it also reported higher validator and staking revenue. The company reallocated some of its Bitcoin holdings into Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) as part of its treasury restructuring.

Market response indicates investor caution regarding crypto-native treasury strategies, particularly for new public companies. Some analysts pointed to limited trading history and current losses as reasons for the weak stock performance.

Mixed Results Across Other Crypto-Tied Public Firms

Other public companies with crypto treasury strategies have also seen unstable price movement over the past 30 days. Japan-based Metaplanet, which holds a Bitcoin-focused treasury, saw its stock fall by 37%, even as it continued acquiring BTC and received shareholder support for its crypto strategy.

DeFi Development Corp., which also centers on Solana assets, reported a 13.2% increase in share price over the past month. Upexi, another Solana treasury firm, experienced a 2.1% drop in its share value during the same period.

The broader trend shows that market responses vary widely across companies taking crypto-focused paths. While some benefit from investor enthusiasm, others face pressure due to lack of profitability, unclear roadmaps, or macroeconomic conditions.

Strategy Corp., one of the earliest companies to adopt a crypto-centric approach, recorded an 18% drop in its stock price over the past month, suggesting that early adoption does not always translate to long-term share growth.

The post Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 42% on Nasdaq appeared first on CoinCentral.

