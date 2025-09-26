Favorable policy shifts, growing ETP access, and stablecoin momentum could be the key themes for the crypto market coming into Q4, analysts told Cointelegraph. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter.In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale's research team said crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.”Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.”Read more Favorable policy shifts, growing ETP access, and stablecoin momentum could be the key themes for the crypto market coming into Q4, analysts told Cointelegraph. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter.In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale's research team said crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.”Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.”Read more

Crypto bill, stablecoins, new ETPs to drive Q4 crypto returns: Analysts

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:50
Favorable policy shifts, growing ETP access, and stablecoin momentum could be the key themes for the crypto market coming into Q4, analysts told Cointelegraph.

Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter.

In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale's research team said crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.”

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.”

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
