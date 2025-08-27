Crypto Bitlord Threatens to Sell XRP Holdings If Price Hits $2

TLDR

Crypto Bitlord has threatened to liquidate his entire XRP holdings if the price drops to $2.

Bitlord has been an XRP supporter for over a decade but is now disillusioned with the token’s performance.

XRP’s recent price decline has fueled frustration among long-term holders like Bitlord.

Despite a 388% year-over-year increase, Bitlord feels XRP has failed to meet its promised potential.

Some members of the XRP community see a drop to $2 as a buying opportunity, but Bitlord remains skeptical.

XRP’s recent price downturn has triggered frustration within its long-term investor base. Prominent supporter Crypto Bitlord has threatened to liquidate his entire position if XRP revisits the $2 mark. He has openly expressed his disillusionment after holding the asset for over a decade, questioning its future.

Crypto Bitlord’s Warning: A $2 XRP Price Could Lead to a Full Sell-Off

Crypto Bitlord has been an outspoken advocate of XRP for years. However, his stance has shifted as the asset’s performance fails to meet expectations. On X, he publicly stated, “If XRP revisits $2, I’ll sell my entire position.” Bitlord views such a price as unacceptable, especially after holding the token for more than ten years. He feels that XRP has not delivered on its promised potential, marking his patience.

Despite XRP’s price increasing by 388% year-over-year, Bitlord is dissatisfied with its progress. In 2024, XRP experienced a surge from $0.50 to $3, validating its short-term predictions. However, the asset’s recent inability to sustain this momentum has led to a growing sense of disappointment. Bitlord once believed XRP could reach $100, but he now sees this as unlikely.

XRP’s Struggles Raise Questions About Its Long-Term Viability

XRP’s value dropped to $2.82, nearing its lowest level of the month. The broader digital asset market has also experienced a significant sell-off, affecting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. XRP’s inability to build on past rallies has caused many to question its future, especially with the asset now trading well below previous highs.

Other long-term holders share Bitlord’s frustration, believing Ripple has not done enough to promote adoption. While some remain optimistic about XRP’s future, others, like Bitlord, see its performance as underwhelming. He stated that his investment in XRP has been a costly mistake, both financially and personally.

Despite Bitlord’s criticism, other members of the XRP community are taking a different approach. Some argue that a drop to $2 could present a significant buying opportunity. One user, RegretfulVet, even mentioned borrowing money to increase their XRP holdings if the token dips further.

