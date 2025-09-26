The post Crypto Bloodbath? Bitcoin Drops to $109K as ETF Investors Pull $258M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 25, both spot Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs recorded heavy outflow, SoSoValue reports. Bitcoin ETFs saw $258.46 million outflow, with only one ETF reporting inflow, while Ethereum ETFs posted $251.20 million with no inflow.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  Bitcoin ETFs posted a net outflow of $258.46 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading $114.81 million. Bitwise …The post Crypto Bloodbath? Bitcoin Drops to $109K as ETF Investors Pull $258M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 25, both spot Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs recorded heavy outflow, SoSoValue reports. Bitcoin ETFs saw $258.46 million outflow, with only one ETF reporting inflow, while Ethereum ETFs posted $251.20 million with no inflow.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  Bitcoin ETFs posted a net outflow of $258.46 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading $114.81 million. Bitwise …

Crypto Bloodbath? Bitcoin Drops to $109K as ETF Investors Pull $258M

2025/09/26 13:27
Crypto ETF News Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed $244 Million

On September 25, both spot Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum ETFs recorded heavy outflow, SoSoValue reports. Bitcoin ETFs saw $258.46 million outflow, with only one ETF reporting inflow, while Ethereum ETFs posted $251.20 million with no inflow. 

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown 

Bitcoin ETFs posted a net outflow of $258.46 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading $114.81 million. Bitwise BITB, Ark & 21Shares ARKB, and Grayscale GBTC also saw heavy selling pressure of $80.52 million, $63.05 million, and $42.90 million, respectively. 

Grayscale BTC and VanEck HODL reported sell-offs of $15.49 million and $10.08 million. Franklin EZBC and Valkyrie BRRR recorded the smallest withdrawals of the day with $6.35 million and $4.96 million. Only one ETF, BlackRock IBIT, saw gains of $79.70 million. 

The total trading value on Thursday reached $5.42 billion, marking a huge comeback. Net assets came in at $144.35 billion, representing 6.64% of the Bitcoin market cap. 

Ethereum ETF Breakdown 

The US Ethereum ETFs recorded a strong outflow of $251.20 million, significantly higher than the previous day. Fidelity FETH led with $158.07 million, followed by Grayscale ETHE $30.27 million. Other ETFs like Bitwise ETHW and Grayscale ETH also experienced moderate outflows of $27.60 million and $26.14 million. 

The rest of the ETFs posted a smaller amount of selling, such as Franklin EZET $2.98 million, 21Shares TETH $2.36 million, Invesco QETH $2.34 million, and VanEck ETHV $1.44 million. 

The overall trading value in Ethereum ETFs surged to $3.31 billion, showing impressive growth from the previous day. Net assets came in at $25.59 billion, marking 5.46% of the Ethereum market. 

Market Context

Bitcoin price has dropped to $109,302, signalling a 64.6% plunge compared to a week ago. Its market cap has also dipped to $2.178 trillion, while its daily trading volume rose to $70.59 billion, showing notable progress there. 

Ethereum is trading at around $3,944.68, with a market cap of $76.280 billion, showing a sharp decline. Its trading volume increased, showing renewed confidence with $58.628 billion. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement.
Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
