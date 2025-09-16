Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Coins Suffer Major Losses in 24 Hours

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/16 14:27
Quack AI
Q$0.030367+21.18%
Solana
SOL$235.14+0.14%
Binance Coin
BNB$928.4+1.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,515.3+0.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.1545+0.57%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.16035--%
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana struggle, while smaller altcoins surge higher.
  • XRP, BNB, and Dogecoin see sharp declines amid market bloodbath.
  • OpenxAI leads with massive 144.9% surge, defying the downturn.

The cryptocurrency market took a sharp turn today, with major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana experiencing significant losses. Despite some recent optimism in the space, the past 24 hours saw widespread declines, leaving traders on edge. Bitcoin (BTC), the leader of the pack, fell by 0.5%, now trading at $115,808. Even with its $2.3 trillion market cap, the drop marks a sudden shift in momentum for the flagship cryptocurrency.


Etherium (ETH) was next in line, falling by 0.6% to $4528.27. The second-largest crypto in terms of market capitalization has been handling the pressure as the larger market suffers, even with over $33.7 billion of trading volume.


XRP (XRP), which has experienced its share of highs and lows lately, registered a significant decrease of 2.3%, dropping to $2.99. Its market cap is still solid at $178 billion, but the coin is experiencing mounting opposition in these turbulent times.


BNB (BNB) was not an exception as it dropped to the negative by 0.7% to $924.70. It has a market cap of $128.5 billion, which is evident enough that the big coins are experiencing the effects of this abrupt decline as well.


Also Read: RLUSD Shows Resilience Amid Market Volatility, Trading Volume Climbs 31%


The recent regainment coin, Solana (SOL), saw its value crater by 3.2%, and it is currently valued at $235.67. The recent decline concerns the company because it has a market capitalization of $127.8 billion, and it may not be able to sustain its growth in the present market environment.


Dogecoin (DOGE), a frequent crypto volatility indicator, was significantly hurt, losing 5% to $0.2671. The coin has been impacted by the larger market pullback, whereas it has a market capitalization of $40 billion.


Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) fell by 4.5% and 0.8%, respectively, putting their prices at $0.8618 and $23.45. Both coins are currently in decline, with Cardano experiencing a decline following a stint of relative stability.


Top Gainers Defy the Trend Amid Market Bloodbath

While the majority of the cryptocurrency market faced losses, some altcoins managed to defy the market trend and posted impressive gains. OpenxAI (OPENX) was a standout, soaring by 144.9% in 24 hours, reaching $1.78 with a trading volume of $6.9 million.


Ethernity Chain (ERN) also showed good performance, increasing by 57.2% to $6.02. Merlin Chain (MERL) was not far behind, increasing by 35.8% and currently trading at $0.2094.


Avalon (AVL) and Quack AI (Q) contributed 29.8% and 26.2%, respectively, to the general market downturn. Avalon is currently trading at $0.2135, with Quack AI trading at $0.02988, which has been supported by good trading volume.


Concordium (CCD) and Zora (ZORA) were the only altcoins that surged by 25.5% and 18.1% respectively, as the entire market dropped.


The cryptocurrency market has had a rough day in the last 24 hours, as both Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have registered impressive losses. Despite this, a few altcoins, including OpenxAI and Ethernity Chain, showed remarkable resilience, posting substantial gains even as the broader market faced turmoil. As the market adjusts to these fluctuations, it remains to be seen whether these trends will continue or if recovery is on the horizon.


Also Read: Breaking: Ripple’s $25 Million Boost to Small Businesses and Veterans with XRPL Power – Here’s the Impact!


The post Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Coins Suffer Major Losses in 24 Hours appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession