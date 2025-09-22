The post Crypto Bulls vs. Bears: What to Expect in the Last Months of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cryptocurrency market is heading into the end part of 2025 and the bulls versus the bears debate has never been louder. On the one hand, optimists think that the stage is being set to historically rally as Bitcoin prices consolidate around all-time highs and ETFs inject billions into the industry. Skeptics on the other hand, cite decelerating adoption trends in some networks and predict future volatility as global markets are still fragile. In the middle of this debate, analysts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one presale of the year. BTC Bulls Make Their Case Crypto bulls argue that the ingredients for another leg up are already here. Bitcoin ETFs are also experiencing institutional inflows, which assist in keeping BTC price above $117,000 even in times of macroeconomic uncertainty. Ether ETFs are also growing, leading to exposure and increased trust in the second biggest crypto. Historically, capital rotation into altcoins is driven by strong ETF inflows, and this initiates altcoin season. Bulls think this will occur in late 2025, which will establish a foundation to see projects such as Solana, XRP and Cardano take big steps. This rotation has produced some of the highest returns in the last few cycles to investors who have entered early.. Bears Highlight Warning Signs Conversely, bears caution that euphoria may end up being too soon. Already, some altcoins are experiencing decreased activity, while whale cashing out in tokens such as XRP and BNB is an indicator that profit-taking can begin to pick up. According to the onchain data, the number of daily active addresses is decreasing in some ecosystems, which begs the question whether the number of users is keeping up with the expectations of the market. As the world recession worry increases, bears are confident that risk assets such as crypto will… The post Crypto Bulls vs. Bears: What to Expect in the Last Months of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cryptocurrency market is heading into the end part of 2025 and the bulls versus the bears debate has never been louder. On the one hand, optimists think that the stage is being set to historically rally as Bitcoin prices consolidate around all-time highs and ETFs inject billions into the industry. Skeptics on the other hand, cite decelerating adoption trends in some networks and predict future volatility as global markets are still fragile. In the middle of this debate, analysts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one presale of the year. BTC Bulls Make Their Case Crypto bulls argue that the ingredients for another leg up are already here. Bitcoin ETFs are also experiencing institutional inflows, which assist in keeping BTC price above $117,000 even in times of macroeconomic uncertainty. Ether ETFs are also growing, leading to exposure and increased trust in the second biggest crypto. Historically, capital rotation into altcoins is driven by strong ETF inflows, and this initiates altcoin season. Bulls think this will occur in late 2025, which will establish a foundation to see projects such as Solana, XRP and Cardano take big steps. This rotation has produced some of the highest returns in the last few cycles to investors who have entered early.. Bears Highlight Warning Signs Conversely, bears caution that euphoria may end up being too soon. Already, some altcoins are experiencing decreased activity, while whale cashing out in tokens such as XRP and BNB is an indicator that profit-taking can begin to pick up. According to the onchain data, the number of daily active addresses is decreasing in some ecosystems, which begs the question whether the number of users is keeping up with the expectations of the market. As the world recession worry increases, bears are confident that risk assets such as crypto will…

Crypto Bulls vs. Bears: What to Expect in the Last Months of 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:22
The Cryptocurrency market is heading into the end part of 2025 and the bulls versus the bears debate has never been louder. On the one hand, optimists think that the stage is being set to historically rally as Bitcoin prices consolidate around all-time highs and ETFs inject billions into the industry. Skeptics on the other hand, cite decelerating adoption trends in some networks and predict future volatility as global markets are still fragile.

In the middle of this debate, analysts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one presale of the year.

BTC Bulls Make Their Case

Crypto bulls argue that the ingredients for another leg up are already here. Bitcoin ETFs are also experiencing institutional inflows, which assist in keeping BTC price above $117,000 even in times of macroeconomic uncertainty. Ether ETFs are also growing, leading to exposure and increased trust in the second biggest crypto.

Historically, capital rotation into altcoins is driven by strong ETF inflows, and this initiates altcoin season. Bulls think this will occur in late 2025, which will establish a foundation to see projects such as Solana, XRP and Cardano take big steps. This rotation has produced some of the highest returns in the last few cycles to investors who have entered early..

Bears Highlight Warning Signs

Conversely, bears caution that euphoria may end up being too soon. Already, some altcoins are experiencing decreased activity, while whale cashing out in tokens such as XRP and BNB is an indicator that profit-taking can begin to pick up. According to the onchain data, the number of daily active addresses is decreasing in some ecosystems, which begs the question whether the number of users is keeping up with the expectations of the market.

As the world recession worry increases, bears are confident that risk assets such as crypto will be pressured should liquidity tighten further.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Wild Card

While bulls and bears debate the broader market, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as the wild card that could steal the spotlight.It has already broken records on its presale, attracting both retail and whale investors who want to enter early. Its audited structure also renders the project credible while its scarcity-driven model and the accelerated community growth is generating the kind of buzz that is typically reserved to tokens which later turn into household names.

MAGACOIN FINANCE growth trajectory is the most exciting part to the analysts. Furthermore, it is yet another type of opportunity with a predicted 50x upside until the end of the bull market. To ADA and SHIB holders, it is becoming a means to diversify into a project that is full of hype and good fundamentals. It is a market in which bulls and bears both have a point to make, but MAGACOIN FINANCE offers a very hard-to-find consensus: early positioning may be life-changing..

Altcoin Rotation Could Decide the Outcome

The last months of 2025 will likely hinge on altcoin rotation. If Bitcoin dominance begins to ease, capital could flow aggressively into altcoins. In that scenario, established tokens like XRP and Cardano could rally significantly, while emerging projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE could multiply many times over.

If Bitcoin dominance remains high, however, altcoins may lag behind, leaving only the strongest projects with meaningful gains. This is why investors are closely monitoring ETF flows, whale activity, and market sentiment — the signals that often foreshadow rotation.

How Retail and Whales Are Positioning

Retail traders are flooding to low-cost altcoins, in search of the next breakout. The Meme-driven coins such as Dogecoin and SHIB continue to be popular yet, the transition to presales indicates that retail investors desire early exposure before mainstream adoption.

Whales statistics indicate that they are swapping out of peak altcoins such as BNB following recent highs, for ventures that have greater growth opportunities. This has been especially pronounced in MAGACOIN FINANCE where whales view scarcity as well as momentum as a reason to accumulate prior to listings.

Conclusion

The fight between bulls and bears will define the way crypto closes out the year 2025. Bulls believe that ETF-based liquidity and altcoin rotation drives a historic rally while bears warn of  the macroeconomic headwinds and reduced network activity.

However, there is one theme that cuts across both camps: MAGACOIN FINANCE has turned into the hottest presale of the year due to its audited ecosystem, record-breaking $15 million raise and prediction of 50x gains. To the investors, the decision is simple, regardless of whether the market will end the year in a bull frenzy or bear pullback, MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the token that could define the cycle.

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial

The post Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Event rekindles past associations between Trump and Musk with political implications. High-profile gathering indicates reconciliation. No immediate crypto market impact observed post-event. Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025, shaking hands and exchanging brief words in New York City. Their public reconciliation could influence crypto markets, given Musk’s impact on digital asset prices and Trump’s historical role in crypto policy. Trump-Musk Reconciliation: High-Profile Memorial Meeting Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service, where they sat together. The event was notable for their public appearance and reconciliation after a split in June. Attendees included prominent political figures such as Vice President JD Vance. The reunion signals a turning point in the relationship between Trump and Musk. Their prior disagreements had led to market speculation. This public interaction could influence perceptions of both leaders in the political and business arenas. Crypto Market Unmoved as DOGE Trades at $0.26 Did you know? Charlie Kirk played a pivotal role in bridging divides between influential figures, showcasing the power of diplomacy in politically-charged environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.26, with a market cap of 39.45 billion USD, representing 0.98% market dominance. Its trading volume is 1.75 billion USD, with price changes of -2.25% in 24 hours and 58.66% over 90 days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that the Musk-Trump interaction could set a precedence for other high-profile collaborations. These relationships can shape both the financial and technological landscapes, specifically influencing markets sensitive to Musk’s statements, as seen with Dogecoin in the past. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own…
Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing

The post Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token is drawing attention as analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO compares its 2020–2021 breakout with the current 2024–2025 market structure. The earlier cycle saw HBAR surge from under $0.01 to over $0.50 after months of accumulation. Today, the token is consolidating between $0.03 and $0.10, which Steph says could precede another multi-month bull run. Currently, HBAR trades at $0.24 with a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a daily volume of $170.1 million, according to CryptoPulse. Analysts note key levels at $0.24 support and $0.244 resistance, eyeing a dip near $0.223 before a rebound toward $0.28–$0.30. Historical Pattern Suggests a New Expansion Phase Analyst STEPH compares Hedera’s current chart structure with its breakout cycle from 2020 to 2021. During that earlier period, the altcoin traded below $0.01 before surging above $0.50 after an extended base-building phase. The rally produced multiple new highs until a broad crypto market correction in 2022 ended the upward move. HBARUSDT Chart | Source:x The 2024–2025 setup shows similar characteristics. The asset has remained in a range between $0.03 and $0.10 for several months, creating a foundation that resembles the earlier accumulation phase. According to the analyst, repeating this structure may prepare it for another strong upward phase if overall market conditions and adoption remain favorable. Current Trading Range and Technical Structure Market data shows Hedera trading near $0.24, with a 0.38% gain over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour chart records price movements between $0.239 and $0.244, reflecting moderate intraday volatility. Trading volume stands at $170.1 million, and the network maintains a market capitalization of $10.22 billion with a circulating supply of about 42.39 billion, keeping it among the top 25 digital assets. HBAR 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The intraday pattern included an early push toward $0.244, a pullback to $0.241, and a…
Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return

Song accused BTC Core developers of defecting and failing to address widespread community concerns about non-monetary data on the ledger. Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality.Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said:You can argue whether that's something desirable or not, but saying you can't define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued.Read more
