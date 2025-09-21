Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation

Crypto’s path forward lies in embracing imperfect regulation. Waiting for flawless frameworks will only stall adoption, innovation and the tokenization of real assets.

Opinion by: Kevin de Patoul, co-founder and CEO of Keyrock

There’s a certain déjà vu in crypto right now. Real-world assets (RWAs), tokenized funds and onchain treasuries are all buzzwords we’ve spoken about for years. In 2022, when hype far outpaced real adoption, a report by BCG projected that the total size of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030. The current market cap is sitting at $50 billion in 2025.

This time, it feels slightly different, and it’s not just because giants like BlackRock are launching tokenized money market funds or Circle’s USDC becoming the de facto settlement layer for Treasury bonds onchain.

