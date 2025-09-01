Crypto CEO Explains What to Do Before Your XRP Turns into Real Money

2025/09/01
As price predictions for XRP continue to soar, investors are increasingly focusing on what comes after the gains.

Meanwhile, Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes that real preparation must happen before wealth materializes, not after.

Laying the Groundwork Before XRP Gains Arrive

In a recent commentary, Claver cautioned holders to establish proper structures in advance. Specifically, he advised XRP investors to put legal, tax, and security structures in place before their XRP turns into real money.

Claver emphasized that wealth protection in crypto requires more than off-the-shelf solutions. According to him, investors should design trusts, LLCs, and custody setups specifically for digital assets, rather than copy from generic financial templates.

Notably, this approach ensures that holdings are legally protected, tax-efficient, and secure against risks unique to crypto markets.

His warning follows broader advice from crypto consultants like Armando Pantoja. In a previous commentary, he argued that sudden wealth from XRP or other assets often vanishes within 18 months without a solid plan.

Pantoja stressed that the difference between temporary riches and lasting prosperity lies in how one manages the gains once they arrive.

Protecting the Windfall

Notably, these commentaries center around the possibility of hitting bold future price targets. Most experts believe the current price under $3 is only temporary.

For instance, at $100 per token, anyone holding 10,000 XRP—an investment of around $27,300 today—would cross the $1 million milestone. At $1,000 per token, an investor could reach the same $1 million goal with just 1,000 XRP.

Interestingly, Claver believes XRP could someday reach $10,000 per token, which would make even holders of just 100 XRP—worth less than $300 today—millionaires.

Yet these experts warn that the challenge does not lie in making money but in keeping it. Pantoja recommends diversification into Bitcoin for stability and Ethereum for staking income. He then recommended real-world assets like farmland and dividend stocks for steady returns. The market expert also highlighted the importance of secure storage solutions to guard against exchange collapses.

Planning with a Long-Term Mindset

Both Claver and Pantoja agree that preparation, not reaction, defines long-term financial security. They encouraged investors to:

  • Define a personal freedom number—the income needed to comfortably sustain their lifestyle.
  • Create a documented and tested exit strategy that outlines how profits will be deployed.
  • Explore income-generating assets that preserve principal while providing recurring cash flow.

Ultimately, while the extent of XRP’s price growth remains uncertain, the possibility of life-changing gains has become a recurring topic in the crypto community.

However, industry commentators like Claver argue that waiting until XRP reaches new heights before acting may prove costly. The time to put structures in place is before the bull market delivers its rewards.

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author's personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/09/01/crypto-ceo-explains-what-to-do-before-your-xrp-turns-into-real-money/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=crypto-ceo-explains-what-to-do-before-your-xrp-turns-into-real-money

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
