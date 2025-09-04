Crypto.com CEO Predicts Strong Q4 On Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:05
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek is confident that digital assets will be boosted in the fourth quarter of the year, primarily driven by the US central bank reducing interest rates.

Marszalek said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that Crypto.com’s revenue is likely to be better this year, “especially if we see a Fed rate cut and a strong Q4 following.”

He added that he’s betting on the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its Sept. 17 meeting, which is usually good for crypto as borrowing becomes cheaper and more liquidity is available for riskier investments.

The Fed’s last rate cuts were between September and December of last year, when it dropped rates from 5.5% to 4.5%, leading to crypto markets gaining 57% over those four months. 

CME futures prediction markets show the probability of a rate cut has surged to 91.7% following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Aug. 22, when he hinted at easing monetary policy.

Kris Marszalek speaking on Bloomberg TV. Source: Bloomberg

No decision yet on IPO 

Marszalek said his company “has the numbers” to do a public listing but enjoys being private and has yet to make a decision.

Related: Rising Fed rate chatter may be a red flag for crypto: Santiment

“I have to admit it’s quite tempting to consider these options,” he said on a potential initial public offering. Multiple crypto firms have raised billions of dollars this year amid their public debuts.

He added that the firm had $1.5 billion in revenue last year, and about $1 billion in gross profit with $700 million reinvested, before predicting that this year will be better. 

Venturing into prediction markets 

Marszalek also revealed that the firm was planning to enter the prediction market space. “We think that prediction markets are going to be huge,” he said, adding, “sports is a part of it, but it’s not the whole thing.” 

Blockchain prediction markets are currently dominated by Polymarket and Kalshi, which have hit regulatory and legal hurdles in offering event contracts in the US.

CRO surges on Trump Media partnership 

Crypto.com announced a partnership with Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, on Aug. 26.

The agreement includes the establishment of a treasury strategy for the exchange’s native token, Cronos (CRO).

The token spiked almost 150% to $0.38 following the announcement, but has since retreated to $0.27, down 72% from its November 2021 all-time high.

Magazine: Bitcoin to see ‘one more big thrust’ to $150K, ETH pressure builds: Trade Secrets

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-com-ceo-bets-fed-rate-cut-fuel-crypto-markets-in-q4?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
