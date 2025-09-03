Crypto.com Expands Into US Sports With New Prediction Service

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 05:03
Threshold
T$0.01612+2.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.409+1.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09721-1.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001618+3.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017201+2.98%
  • Crypto.com has partnered with prediction market platform Underdog, marking a major expansion of its offerings beyond crypto trading
  • Users can trade contracts based on predicted sports outcomes (ranging across NFL, college football, NBA, MLB, and more) using a market-driven model instead of fixed odds
  • This isn’t the first time Crypto.com had dabbled in sports, since the company first launched its Sports Event Trading product nationwide in late 2024, under the CFTC’s

Crypto.com has partnered with prediction market platform Underdog to launch sports prediction markets in 16 US states, marking a major expansion of its offerings beyond crypto trading.

How Does the New Sports Prediction Market Work?

Users can trade contracts based on predicted sports outcomes (ranging across NFL, college football, NBA, MLB, and more) using a market-driven model instead of fixed odds. It’s a fusion of finance and fandom, where supply and demand set the price of a prediction.

This isn’t the first time Crypto.com had dabbled in sports since the company first launched its Sports Event Trading product nationwide in late 2024, under the oversight of the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission). That was one of the first federally regulated platforms of its kind.

Related: Truth Social to integrate CRO payments in massive Trump Media, Crypto.com deal

As for Underdog, it has become the first fantasy sports operator to formally enter prediction markets. For Crypto.com, the expanded reach and Underdog’s sports infrastructure create a powerful combination.

Still, not everything was smooth for the cryptocurrency company. Earlier this year, Ohio regulators ordered Crypto.com (alongside Kalshi and Robinhood) to cease sports prediction offerings within the state over legal concerns. In some other states, the legal footing of these products remains a gray area.

Aligning with Underdog ties crypto exposure to fan engagement, potentially migrating users into Crypto.com’s exchange and DeFi products.

Users can trade contracts using fiat or any of over 400 supported cryptocurrencies, further integrating crypto with real-world use cases.

Plus, due to the earlier launch with Sports Event Trading Regulatory, Crypto.com achieved regulatory legitimacy via CFTC when it comes to sport related endeavors.

With these sport-related launches, Crypto.com is likely getting more people interested in crypto, since sport fans and bettors can engage with crypto-backed markets, particularly in states where conventional sportsbooks are not yet licensed.

Outside of sports, Crypto.com recently has joined forces with Trump Media & Technology Group to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a digital asset treasury firm valued at $6.4 billion. Also, in June, Crypto.com secured a MiCA license in the EU and expanded services in North America and Canada through institutional trading and dealer approvals.

Related: September Macro Outlook for Crypto: Why Data is Key

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/crypto-com-launches-sports-prediction-service-in-16-us-states/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.07+1.05%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Partager
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02146-0.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419+1.65%
MAY
MAY$0.04286+0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Partager
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+50.41%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06123+2.78%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges