Crypto.com Expands TWAP Trading Bot By Integrating HEMI Token Support

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 13:00
ai robot

Crypto.com has added HEMI token support to its Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) Trading Bot. With this integration, the total cryptocurrencies supported by the network now crosses 200+ coins. 

The launch has emerged six months after the successful mainnet release of its extension Hemi Network. This network is a bridging blockchain layered over both the security of Bitcoin and the programmability of Ethereum, which has enabled dozens of additional ecosystem integrations on the Hemi Network’s mainnet platform since its first introduction. 

Such a strategic integration will place Crypto.com users in a position to auto-trade one of the most innovative interoperability protocols in the cryptocurrency world.

HEMI is now integrated into the entire infrastructure of TWAP of Crypto.com. This enables users to run big trades performance as a set of small orders, avoiding price shocks and buying significant amounts of assets in minimal amounts of risk.

The Revolutionary Approach to Blockchain Integration

Hemi combines both the security of Bitcoin and the programmability of Ethereum into one protocol layer and the free flow of assets, contracts, and liquidity across ecosystems via an efficient tunneling framework. This special structure is what the team refers to as a ‘supernetwork’ to maximize the utility of both Bitcoin and Ethereum and combat their respective drawbacks.

Hemi Network is a layer-2 blockchain network that was launched in at the 2024 Bitcoin conference in Nashville. Since then, it has achieved consistent growth, security upgrades, and interoperability between Ethereum and Bitcoin. The protocol allows developers to create Bitcoin-based lending platforms, decentralized exchanges, stablecoins, and other financial products with a complete toolkit of the Ethereum programmability and mature tooling.

The timing of the integration is strategic given that Hemi has achieved a considerable progress over the past six months since its mainnet debut. This indicates the increasing interest of the institutions on cross-chain infrastructure solutions.

Market Positioning and Growth Potential

HEMI’s integration with a major exchange is going to happen when the token enjoys a high level of market exposure, including a 100 million HEMI airdrop to the BNB holders which is 1% of the total supply. This wide-ranging distribution plan, coupled with borrowing trade through platforms such as Crypto.com, sets HEMI to receive more liquidity and acceptance.

The Hemi Network model of building an integrated Bitcoin- Ethernet ecosystem fills an urgent need on the market as institutional investors are more willing to purchase an exposure to both networks without having to deal with separate infrastructure. Hemi can establish a strong value proposition to both developers and users, having the ability to secure Ethereum-based applications by the use of Bitcoin.

The Hemi Network is an alternative solution of how to conceptualize Layer-2 scaling, aiming to see Bitcoin and Ethereum as elements of a super network and allowing novel financial products and services that combine the strengths of the two networks.

Conclusion

The inclusion of the HEMI tokens in a TWAP Trading Bot at Crypto.Com is an indicator of the platform taking into account innovative projects that rely on blockchain infrastructure. Having more than 200 token supporters in its portfolio and advanced trading performance, Crypto.com establishes itself as one of the key platforms to access new cross-chain protocols such as the Hemi Network.

With the cryptocurrency ecosystem becoming more interoperable, bridge-automated trading devices can have more value to institutional and retail buyers of bitcoin.

