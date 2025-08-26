Crypto.com hid a massive incident in the past, says ZachXBT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,391+%0,20
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017645-%9,78
Cronos
CRO$0,20275+%25,86
Wink
LIKE$0,012516+%3,11
SentraNet
SENT$0,000055+%77,41

Key Takeaways

  • ZachXBT alleges Crypto.com covered up a major past security incident.
  • The alleged incident differs from past events involving ETH transfers and stablecoin backing, which was revealed by Coinbase’s Conor Grogan.

Crypto.com suffered a massive blowup in the past that it never disclosed, according to prominent on-chain sleuth ZachXBT. His claim came on Tuesday after the exchange announced an expanded partnership with Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, President Trump’s social platform.

ZachXBT stated that he is not allowed to share details of the incident at this time.

Asked by Conor Grogan, Coinbase’s head of product, if the incident was connected to the 320,000 ETH sent to a competitor or an event where stablecoins on their chain reportedly lacked proper backing, ZachXBT replied that it was “obviously something else.”

Crypto.com first announced its strategic collaboration with Trump Media in April of this year, with their initial focus being on creating a series of exchange-traded funds and products linked to Bitcoin, Cronos, and US-centric industries like energy.

The exchange, however, faced criticism for reissuing 70 billion CRO tokens that had been burned in 2021, deemed a breach of the crypto community’s expectations of decentralization and transparency.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek defended the decision, citing changes in the US political climate that require strategic, aggressive investments. Some observers also raised concerns about potential voting manipulation, given Crypto.com’s control over a huge portion of voting power.

Trump Media and Crypto.com said today they were working toward establishing Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, a new digital asset treasury company that will focus on accumulating CRO tokens.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-com-security-incident-allegation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01313+%0,69
Resolv
RESOLV$0,15134+%3,75
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0,01137-%9,04
Xai
XAI$0,04907+%0,65
Catalyse AI
CAI$0,00094-%18,26
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0,007627-%8,77
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1244+%4,80
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts