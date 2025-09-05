Crypto.com Launches OTC Trading Services for U.S. VIP Clients

TLDR

Crypto.com has expanded its OTC trading services to VIP clients in the United States.

The OTC services offer tailored solutions for high-net-worth individuals and institutional traders.

The OTC portal provides customizable, zero-fee quotes on over 500 trading pairs.

The Private OTC Desk offers 24/7 request-for-quote services with expert traders for personalized pricing.

The OTC API allows programmatic traders to integrate Crypto.com’s services into their systems.

Crypto.com has officially launched its over-the-counter (OTC) trading services for VIP clients in the United States. The expansion aims to provide high-net-worth individuals and institutional traders with customized and efficient ways to execute large trades. With these services, Crypto.com offers a more discreet and flexible alternative to standard exchanges, which can be affected by price slippage.

Crypto.com’s OTC Portal Offers Seamless Trades

Crypto.com’s OTC portal offers a customizable dashboard for instant, zero-fee quotes. Traders can access a wide range of trading pairs, including major tokens, stablecoins, and fiat currencies. The portal’s ease of use ensures that clients can quickly get quotes tailored to their specific needs.

The platform allows traders to execute trades seamlessly, with no additional fees attached. Crypto.com has designed the OTC portal to suit the needs of traders looking for an efficient and quick execution process. Users can take advantage of the zero-fee feature for both large and small trades.

For those interested in tight spreads, the portal offers instant pricing on more than 500 pairs. Crypto.com’s OTC service focuses on delivering liquidity and flexibility, ensuring that large traders can transact without market disruptions. As Crypto.com expands its services, the OTC portal remains a central feature for VIP traders in the U.S.

Private OTC Desk Offers Tailored Trading Support

The Private OTC Desk offers a 24/7 request-for-quote (RFQ) line for tailored pricing and voice execution. This service connects traders directly with Crypto.com’s experienced desk team for personalized service. The availability of veteran traders ensures that clients can access bespoke solutions for their trading needs.

Crypto.com’s Private OTC Desk is ideal for those requiring more than just automated solutions. The ability to discuss pricing and strategy with expert traders adds a human touch to the process. Clients seeking the best deals can engage with the desk to negotiate terms suited to their specific volume and preferences.

The desk is a valuable tool for high-net-worth individuals and institutional traders. Its round-the-clock service allows for continuous access, ensuring that traders can execute orders when needed. The flexibility of the Private OTC Desk makes it a key offering for those with larger trade volumes.

Programmatic Access Enabled with Crypto.com OTC API

For programmatic traders, Crypto.com offers an OTC API that supports REST, WebSocket, and FIX protocols. This integration allows traders to connect the OTC services to their trading systems directly. By providing robust API access, Crypto.com enables users to automate and streamline their trading workflows.

Crypto.com’s OTC API offers low-latency programmatic access, essential for algorithmic trading. Traders can use it to plug the desk directly into their systems or develop their own front ends. This flexibility ensures that Crypto.com’s OTC services are adaptable to a wide range of trading strategies.

The OTC API is designed for seamless integration, supporting both retail and institutional traders. It provides access to more than 500 trading pairs, giving programmatic traders a broad range of options. With this tool, Crypto.com aims to meet the growing demand for high-frequency trading solutions in the U.S.

