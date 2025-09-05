Crypto.com OTC trading services now available in the U.S.

Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that its over-the-counter (OTC) trading services are now available to VIP users in the U.S., as reported to Finbold on Friday, September 5.

Thanks to the launch, American high-volume traders will have access to deep liquidity, zero-fee block trades, and round-the-clock support.

Other exclusive perks include thinner spreads, zero fees regardless of trade size, and Firm Quote functionality that eliminates “last look” delays via atomic settlement on every trade.

The rollout largely coincides with Crypto.com’s expansion of its staking options in the U.S., including Toncoin (TON) and Eigenlayer (EIGEN) support.

The new offerings allow customers to stake directly through the Crypto.com app and earn up to 3.9% in rewards.

OTC trading on Crypto.com

Over-the-counter crypto trading allows for direct trading specialized brokerages instead of public exchanges, offering more privacy, high liquidity, and faster settlement while ensuring transactions aren’t displayed on open markets.

There are three core pillars supporting the OTC offering on Crypto.com: OTC Portal, Private OTC Desk, and OTC Application Programming Interface (API).

The first, OTC Portal, offers customizable zero-fee quotes. Second, the Private OTC Desk connects clients directly to Crypto.com’s trading team through a 24/7 request-for-quote line. Finally, the OTC API allows for seamless integration between existing trading systems via REST, WebSocket, or FIX protocols.

In addition, VIP clients can benefit from real-time quotes across more than 500 trading pairs, including not only stablecoins, and fiat.

Overall, by combining an instant-access portal with a versatile API, the exchange seeks to accommodate a wide variety of users ranging from retail traders to hedge funds.

Featured image via Shutterstock