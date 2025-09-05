Crypto.com Rolls Out OTC Trading to High-Net-Worth U.S. Clients

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 01:25
cryptocom otc trading

Crypto.com is expanding its services for big traders in the United States: its OTC (over-the-counter) trading desk is now open to VIP, high-net-worth clients across the country. The offering is built for people and teams who need to move large sums without upsetting the market, and who want several ways to do it.

The new OTC suite is split into three practical pieces, so you can pick what fits your workflow:

  • OTC Portal — a dashboard for instant, zero-fee quotes that you can customize to your liking.
  • Private OTC Desk — a 24/7 RFQ (request-for-quote) line to talk to the exchange’s veteran traders when you need bespoke pricing or voice execution.
  • OTC API — for programmatic traders: REST, WebSocket and FIX support so you can plug the desk straight into your systems or build your own front ends.

Perks for Big Traders

Crypto.com is sweetening the deal with trader-friendly features: extremely tight spreads, zero trading fees regardless of how many “clips” (individual trades) you do, and instant pricing on more than 500 pairs, major tokens, stablecoins and fiat. For traders who want certainty, there’s a Firm Quote option that removes “last look” and guarantees execution with atomic settlement.

When you’re trading large sizes, the usual exchange books can move against you. OTC desks let buyers and sellers execute big trades with less slippage and more discretion. By combining a speedy portal, a staffed desk, and robust API access, Crypto.com is trying to cover the full spectrum, from a family office that wants a clean, human touch to an algo shop that needs low-latency programmatic access.

If you manage institutional capital, run a hedge fund, or are an HNW individual who trades significant volumes, this is one more liquidity venue to consider. The 24/7 RFQ and the Firm Quote options are especially useful for anyone who values execution certainty and privacy.

The OTC services are available to Crypto.com’s VIP clients in the U.S. Interested traders can sign up via Crypto.com’s product announcement page. Crypto.com isn’t trying to reinvent OTC trading; it’s packaging the familiar tools (portal, desk, API) in one place and promising tight pricing, zero fees, and multiple ways to execute. For large traders, that’s the combination that matters.

PANews2025/06/20 11:19
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
