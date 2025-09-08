Crypto.com Secures Custody Deals with Axelar and Frax Amid Rising Institutional Demand

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 21:50
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016989+1.49%
cryptocom3

Crypto.com quietly picked up two meaningful partnerships this week, securing custody and liquidity roles for tokens from Axelar and Frax. Announced on Sept. 5 and Sept. 3, 2025, respectively, the deals are a clear sign that projects are increasingly choosing regulated, institutional-grade partners to hold and manage their tokens as they push for broader adoption.

On Sept. 5, Crypto.com said the Axelar Foundation will use Crypto.com Custody to safeguard AXL tokens, the assets Axelar uses for validator rewards, grants and other network operations. A few days earlier, Frax announced it had chosen Crypto.com to provide custody and liquidity support for FRAX and related assets on the Fraxtal chain. Both moves are practical: they let protocol teams offload the operational and compliance headaches of running custody themselves and make their tokens more palatable to institutional players.

Why would a project hand its treasury to a custodian? For one thing, institutions want certainty. Banks, asset managers, and large funds are much more likely to touch a token that sits in a compliant, insured custody solution than one stored in a self-custodied wallet with little accountability. Custody providers bring audited processes, insurance options, and tooling for things like staking and liquidity management, all things that matter when large sums are at stake.

For Axelar, getting AXL into an institutional custody environment helps the cross-chain network present itself as enterprise-ready. It smooths the path for tokenization efforts and for companies that want to interact with Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure without taking on custody risk. For Frax, which runs stablecoin rails and an Ethereum-compatible Fraxtal chain, the arrangement lowers friction for fintechs and institutional clients wanting regulated exposure to FRAX and related instruments.

Strategic Collaborations

Crypto.com framed the agreements as part of its strategy to expand secure access to digital assets for larger clients. Axelar and Frax emphasized that trusted custody is a critical step toward deeper institutional engagement and ecosystem growth. In short, the deals are not headline-grabbing on their own, but they’re exactly the kind of infrastructure progress that makes institutional flows into crypto more likely.

What to watch next? Will other protocols follow suit? And will custody integrations like these actually translate into more predictable staking behavior, better liquidity, or bigger institutional treasury allocations? Those are the concrete changes that will determine whether this trend is merely administrative or genuinely game-changing.

Overall, Crypto.com’s custody wins with Axelar and Frax are small moves with outsized implications. They show that as crypto projects mature, many prefer to pair with regulated service providers to make their tokens usable and investable by institutional money.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.43-0.45%
Suilend
SEND$0.5686+0.72%
Polkadot
DOT$4.066+2.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1278+1.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-2.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000483+2.37%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140048+7.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy