Crypto.com deletes Chinese checkers post after antisemitic response

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 21:15
SIX
SIX$0.02145+0.14%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005+2.11%
Luckify
LUCK$0.4078+171.86%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0478+10.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017776+0.66%

Crypto.com’s X account was forced to delete a post featuring a crypto-themed Chinese checkers board after users began comparing it to the flag of Israel and making antisemitic remarks.

The “commentary” account @trading_axe, which itself frequently shares antisemitic posts, used Crypto.com’s tweet to refer to the international Jewish conspiracy — the notion that there’s a powerful Jewish force running the world — and claim that the exchange was under Jewish control.

After the post was deleted, @trading_axe claimed, “Crypto dot com just deleted their Jew symbology tweet after I quote tweeted them. Diabolical work.”

The intended symbology, however, was nothing to do with any shadowy Jewish plot, but rather referenced the game of Chinese checkers.

A game of Chinese checkers sourced from Wikimedia.Crypto.com’s caption read, “Strategy always beats luck.”

Read more: US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report

The game, first invented in 1892 in Germany, is played on a six-sided star-shaped board where players compete to get their pieces to the opposite side.

In Crypto.com’s post, players are depicted as different cryptocurrencies, namely solana, bitcoin, ether, doge, XRP, and the exchange’s own cronos token

Crypto.com’s Australian account also uploaded the post, but this particular image still remains up at the time of writing.

It has, however, been inundated with X users comparing it to the Star of David and making antisemitic remarks.

Protos has reached out to Crypto.com for comment and will update if we hear back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/crypto-com-deletes-chinese-checkers-post-after-antisemitic-response/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward