Crypto company Zerohash completes $104 million Series D funding round, with Morgan Stanley and others participating

PANews reported on September 23rd that cryptocurrency infrastructure startup Zerohash has completed a $104 million Series D funding round, led by Interactive Brokers, with participation from financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and SoFi. Strategic investors also include Zerohash clients, and Apollo's fund also participated in this round. Founder and CEO Edward Woodford revealed that the company's valuation has reached $1 billion.

Founded in 2017, Zerohash provides banks and fintech companies with the capabilities to launch blockchain-based products in three core areas: cryptocurrency trading, stablecoins, and tokenization. Interactive Brokers already uses Zerohash's cryptocurrency trading and custody services and will collaborate with the company to launch a stablecoin product. While Woodford declined to comment on whether Morgan Stanley and SoFi are also clients, he hinted that relevant information will be announced soon.