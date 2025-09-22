TLDR Crypto.com reportedly suffered a security breach that it did not disclose to the public. The breach was linked to the Scattered Spider hacking group, known for using social engineering tactics. Crypto.com confirmed that the attack affected only a small number of employees and that customer funds remained safe. Security experts criticized Crypto.com for not [...] The post Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Crypto.com reportedly suffered a security breach that it did not disclose to the public. The breach was linked to the Scattered Spider hacking group, known for using social engineering tactics. Crypto.com confirmed that the attack affected only a small number of employees and that customer funds remained safe. Security experts criticized Crypto.com for not [...] The post Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency appeared first on CoinCentral.

Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/22 03:46
TLDR

  • Crypto.com reportedly suffered a security breach that it did not disclose to the public.
  • The breach was linked to the Scattered Spider hacking group, known for using social engineering tactics.
  • Crypto.com confirmed that the attack affected only a small number of employees and that customer funds remained safe.
  • Security experts criticized Crypto.com for not providing more transparency about the breach.
  • ZachXBT accused Crypto.com of deliberately concealing the details of the attack to protect its reputation.

Crypto.com, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, reportedly faced a security breach that it did not disclose. Bloomberg’s investigation revealed that the attack was linked to Scattered Spider, a hacking group known for social engineering. The hackers, identified as a group of teenagers, tricked Crypto.com employees into handing over login credentials.

Crypto.com confirmed the attack but claimed it only impacted a small number of individuals. The exchange reassured customers that their funds remained safe. However, the lack of disclosure surrounding the breach has raised concerns about transparency within the crypto industry.

Crypto.com Breach Highlights Vulnerabilities in Security

The attackers reportedly posed as IT staff to gain access to Crypto.com’s internal systems. According to the Bloomberg report, they convinced employees to provide login details. Once inside, the hackers tried to escalate their access by targeting senior staff accounts.

Crypto.com has not revealed the specific details of how the attack unfolded. The exchange stressed that customer funds were not affected. However, the breach has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities of centralized exchanges.

Security experts have criticized Crypto.com’s handling of the incident. They argue that withholding details about the breach undermines trust in the company’s security measures. These concerns are particularly important in an industry where transparency is crucial for user confidence.

Industry Frustration Grows Over Undisclosed Breaches

ZachXBT, an on-chain investigator, accused Crypto.com of deliberately concealing the breach. He noted that this is not the first time the platform has been linked to an undisclosed security incident. His comments reflect growing frustration within the industry regarding the lack of transparency from cryptocurrency exchanges.

Many security experts believe that exchanges downplay breaches to protect their reputations. This practice leaves users vulnerable to follow-up attacks, which can be even more damaging. The situation has sparked calls for more stringent regulations to ensure better disclosure and user protection.

The incident has also reignited debates about the industry’s reliance on Know Your Customer (KYC) systems. Critics argue that these requirements create attractive targets for hackers. “You can change a password easily, but not your passport,” said pseudonymous researcher Pcaversaccio, highlighting the risks of collecting sensitive personal data.

The post Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency appeared first on CoinCentral.

