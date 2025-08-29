Crypto Controversy: Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT’s XRP Accusations Prompt Claims of Personal Grudge Against Ripple

On Aug. 28, crypto investigator ZachXBT sparked a controversy by accusing XRP holders of being “exit liquidity” for insiders. His claim prompted counter-allegations from a researcher that ZachXBT’s hostility stems from a rejected offer to work for Ripple. The ‘Exit Liquidity’ Rationale The online crypto sleuth ZachXBT stirred a hornet’s nest on Aug. 28 when […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-controversy-crypto-sleuth-zachxbts-xrp-accusations-prompt-claims-of-personal-grudge-against-ripple/