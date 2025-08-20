Crypto Crash Deepens: Why did Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Altcoins Crash?

Crypto Crash Today: Widespread Sell-Off

The crypto market has entered another sharp correction, with nearly every major coin trading deep in the red. Bitcoin’s retreat below $114K has rattled investors, while Ethereum and leading altcoins face double-digit weekly losses. High trading volumes show that liquidation pressure is still intense, reflecting a fragile market environment.

Total crypto market cap in USD - TradingView

Crypto Prices Today: Latest Prices Snapshot

Based on the latest market data (see chart):

Bitcoin ($ BTC ): $113,587, down 1.72% daily and -5.59% weekly

$113,587, down and Ethereum ($ ETH ): $4,212, down 1.98% daily and -10.20% weekly

$4,212, down and $ XRP : $2.89, down 4.10% daily and nearly -12% weekly

$2.89, down and nearly $ BNB : $831, down 1.60% daily

$831, down Solana ($ SOL ): $180.96, down 10.07% weekly

$180.96, down Cardano ($ADA): $0.85, down 8.38% daily and sliding further

Top cryptos by market cap - coinmarketcap

Stablecoins such as $USDT and $USDC remain anchored near $1, but high trading volumes show that capital is rotating out of risk assets and into safe havens.

What’s Driving the Crypto Crash?

The market downturn comes amid a mix of macroeconomic and crypto-specific pressures:

Macroeconomics: Inflation in the EU remains steady at 2%, keeping central banks cautious on rate cuts. Global risk sentiment is weakening, hitting speculative markets hard.

Technical Selling: After recent all-time highs, major cryptos are facing heavy profit-taking.

After recent all-time highs, major cryptos are facing heavy profit-taking. Liquidity Crunch: Over-leveraged traders are facing liquidation, fueling the sell-off across multiple tokens.

Crypto Prediction: What’s Next for Crypto?

The market remains on shaky ground as Bitcoin struggles to stabilize above $113K. If the sell-off deepens, key levels to watch are $110K for BTC, $4,000 for ETH, and $0.80 for ADA. A rebound is possible if buyers step in at these support levels, but sentiment remains fragile.

Short-term volatility is expected to stay elevated, with macroeconomic data and global monetary policy continuing to dictate the pace of the next move.