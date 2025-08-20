Crypto Crash Deepens: Why did Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Altcoins Crash?

The crypto market has entered another sharp correction, with nearly every major coin trading deep in the red. Bitcoin’s retreat below $114K has rattled investors, while Ethereum and leading altcoins face double-digit weekly losses. High trading volumes show that liquidation pressure is still intense, reflecting a fragile market environment.
Total crypto market cap in USD - TradingView
Based on the latest market data (see chart):
Top cryptos by market cap - coinmarketcap
Stablecoins such as $USDT and $USDC remain anchored near $1, but high trading volumes show that capital is rotating out of risk assets and into safe havens.
The market downturn comes amid a mix of macroeconomic and crypto-specific pressures:
The market remains on shaky ground as Bitcoin struggles to stabilize above $113K. If the sell-off deepens, key levels to watch are $110K for BTC, $4,000 for ETH, and $0.80 for ADA. A rebound is possible if buyers step in at these support levels, but sentiment remains fragile.
Short-term volatility is expected to stay elevated, with macroeconomic data and global monetary policy continuing to dictate the pace of the next move.