Crypto Early Presale Momentum: MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/27 22:45
Stage
STAGE$0.0000372+3.62%

75% of Stage 1 Tokens Sold Ahead of Schedule

Early presale momentum is proving decisive for Moonshot MAGAX, as the project races through Stage 1 with over 75% of tokens already snapped up. The rapid sell-through underscores not only strong investor demand but also the growing conviction that MAGAX is more than just another meme coin launch.

With each presale phase set to raise the entry price, hitting this milestone so quickly places MAGAX among the fastest-moving presales of 2025 and signals that buyers are eager to secure allocations before the next stage begins.

Rapid Sell-Through Signals Investor Confidence

Speed matters in presales, and MAGAX’s early momentum speaks volumes. With three-quarters of tokens allocated in Stage 1, investors are acting quickly to secure their positions before the next phase lifts the price. Analysts note that this level of demand demonstrates confidence from both retail traders and larger backers who see MAGAX as more than just another meme project.

8,850% Growth Projection Built on Scarcity

Priced at $0.00027, MAGAX’s current presale stage offers one of the most attractive entry points in the market. Analysts project that prices could climb as high as $0.24–$0.27 over the next cycle — nearly an 8,850% gain. This outlook is underpinned by MAGAX’s deflationary tokenomics, where every transaction reduces supply, creating scarcity as adoption expands.

Community Growth Surges Past 20,000 Members

Momentum is also reflected in MAGAX’s online presence. Its Telegram and X (Twitter) communities now host tens of thousands of members, with daily updates and viral content driving excitement. Unlike older meme tokens that relied solely on hype, MAGAX is building an ecosystem where community participation directly translates into rewards.

Security Assurance Through CertiK Audit

Investor trust in presales often hinges on transparency, and MAGAX has addressed this with a CertiK audit certificate. By undergoing independent review, MAGAX separates itself from unaudited meme projects, assuring investors that its contracts are secure and its presale is designed with long-term sustainability in mind.

MAGAXLIVE Code Unlocks 5% Extra Tokens

To mark the 75% milestone, MAGAX has activated the MAGAXLIVE bonus code, giving presale participants 5% extra tokens on their allocation. With Stage 2 pricing set to increase, this limited-time bonus provides early adopters with an added incentive to join now before demand pushes prices higher.

Why the Early Numbers Put MAGAX Ahead of Competitors

Strong early sell-through, a growing global community, audited smart contracts, and a built-in scarcity model all underline MAGAX’s potential. While many meme projects rely on hype alone, MAGAX is combining momentum with measurable progress. For investors evaluating presales this year, the figures point to one conclusion — MAGAX is already leading the pack.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community:

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Crypto Early Presale Momentum: MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01105-2.81%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017184+5.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+5.86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.11%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003114+9.99%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+0.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: 5000x Potential Hidden in These Explosive Goldmines