The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin Sees $363M Outflow, Ethereum Drops $76M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On September 22, neither the spot Bitcoin ETF nor the Ethereum ETFs recorded any inflows. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $363 million, while Ethereum ETFs recorded $75.95 million, as reported by SoSoValue.

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown

Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $363.17 million, with Fidelity’s FBTC leading with $276.68 million. Ark & 21Shares followed with $52.30 million, while Grayscale GBTC withdrew $24.65 million. VanEck’s HOLD also made a small sale of $9.54 million.

Overall, the total trading value reached $3.43 billion with total net assets of $148.09 billion, indicating strong user activity with growing confidence in the asset. This represents 6.59% of the Bitcoin market cap.

Ethereum ETF Breakdown

Ethereum ETFs saw a $75.95 million in daily total net outflow. Fidelity FETH led with $33.12 million, as Bitwise ETHW and Grayscale ETH recorded outflows of $22.30 million and $5.4 million, respectively. BlackRock ETHA also withdrew $15.07 million. None of the nine ETFs recorded any inflow on Monday.

The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs reached $2.06 billion, signaling steady market activity and a robust industry position. Net assets came in at $27.52 billion, marking 5.45% of Ethereum’s market cap.

Market Context

Bitcoin is trading at $112,890, signalling a 2.2% drop compared to a week ago. Its market cap has reached $2.249 trillion, which also dipped this week. Its daily trading volume has crossed $67.205 billion, showing impressive progress there. Ethereum is priced at $4,192.30, with a market cap of $506.155 billion. Its trading volume has jumped to $46.192 billion, reflecting renewed confidence in investors.

Both assets continue to benefit from the growing institutional interest in the ETFs. Besides that, the recent interest rate cuts have also led the traders to reposition towards riskier assets, resulting in increased activity in cryptocurrency.