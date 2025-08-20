Crypto ETFs Extend Losing Streak With Nearly $1 Billion in Redemptions

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/20 23:30

Crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw nearly $1 billion in redemptions on Tuesday as bitcoin funds lost $523 million and ether ETFs shed $430 million. Fidelity’s funds led the exits, with no ETF managing an inflow.

Market Shakeout Sees $523 Million Leave Bitcoin ETFs and $430 Million Pulled From Ether ETFs

The crypto ETF market is feeling the weight of investor caution. After Monday’s retreat, redemptions deepened on Tuesday, Aug. 19, with nearly $1 billion exiting bitcoin and ether ETFs combined. Trading activity remained elevated, but the tide of capital flowing out is hard to ignore.

Bitcoin ETFs suffered a punishing $523.31 million outflow. Fidelity’s FBTC alone shed $246.89 million, the heaviest loss of the day. Grayscale’s GBTC followed with $115.53 million in exits, while Bitwise’s BITB bled $86.76 million.

Ark 21shares’ ARKB lost $63.35 million, with smaller outflows hitting Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust (-$7.51 million) and Franklin’s EZBC (-$3.27 million). Not a single bitcoin ETF registered inflows. Despite strong trading volumes of $4.75 billion, net assets slid to $146.20 billion.

Crypto ETFs Extend Losing Streak With Nearly $1 Billion in Redemptions

Ether ETFs were not spared, logging $429.73 million in outflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $156.32 million in redemptions, while Grayscale’s ETHE saw $122.05 million leave.

Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust was hit with $88.53 million in exits, and Bitwise’s ETHW shed $39.80 million. Invesco’s QETH (-$7.44 million), Franklin’s EZET (-$6.29 million), Vaneck’s ETHV (-$3.03 million), and even Blackrock’s ETHA (-$6.27 million) closed the day red. No funds registered inflows. Trading volumes held steady at $2.76 billion, but net assets dropped to $25.94 billion.

Back-to-back outflows suggest investors may be locking in gains after last week’s historic surge. Whether this represents a brief cooldown or the start of a more prolonged correction will be closely watched in the days ahead.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.75%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003573+1.27%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12677-0.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager
Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

The price of Shiba Inu has remained in consolidation for months, limiting investor returns. Holders have been waiting for movement, but the path toward strong gains has faced delays. While SHIB continues to stagnate, attention has shifted toward a new competitor gaining rapid traction. Nexchain AI, powered by its NEX token, has entered the spotlight […] The post Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+1.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01394+1.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598-0.99%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 00:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars