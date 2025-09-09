Crypto ETFs Face Decline as Ether Funds Lose $912M in Early September

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/09 06:11
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009127-7.83%

TLDR

  • Crypto ETFs experienced a 27% decline in trading volumes in early September.
  • Ether funds saw the largest losses, shedding $912 million in a single week.
  • Bitcoin crypto ETFs received $524 million in inflows, offsetting broader market weakness.
  • The US market recorded $440 million in outflows from crypto ETFs last week.
  • Germany saw a rise in crypto ETF inflows, totaling $85 million during the same period.

Publicly traded crypto ETFs experienced a downturn in early September, with trading volumes dropping by 27%. The decline led to $352 million in outflows over the past week, according to CoinShares. Despite a positive outlook for risk assets after a weak US jobs report, crypto ETFs saw reduced demand.

US Crypto ETFs Experience $440 Million Outflows

Ether-focused crypto ETFs suffered the most significant losses in early September, shedding $912 million in just one week. The decline indicates waning investor interest in Ether amid broader market weakness. CoinShares analysts noted that trading volumes fell by 27%, suggesting mainstream investors are losing appetite for cryptocurrencies.

Despite the drop in Ether funds, Bitcoin crypto ETFs saw a more favorable outcome. Bitcoin-related funds received $524 million in inflows, offsetting some of the broader market weakness. Analysts believe this shift reflects growing demand for Bitcoin amid lower enthusiasm for Ether.

Crypto ETFs listed in the US saw substantial outflows last week, with $440 million leaving the market. In contrast, Germany saw a rise in inflows, totaling $85 million. This difference highlights varying investor sentiment across regions and a potential shift in crypto investment preferences.

Publicly traded crypto ETFs provide exposure to digital assets without the need to directly buy cryptocurrencies. They package crypto tokens into shares that track the underlying price, allowing mainstream investors to participate in the market. Despite recent outflows, CoinShares reported that the growth in inflows for crypto ETFs in 2025 is still ahead of last year’s performance.

ETH ETFs Experience Profit-Taking Phase

Jillian Friedman, COO of crypto staking protocol Symbiotic, said that profit-taking near all-time highs (ATHs) is likely driving the cooling demand for ETH ETFs. “ETH ETFs are risk-asset plays, and macroeconomic factors are likely influencing the slowdown,” she stated. U.S. spot ETH ETFs now hold around $26 billion in assets under management, with BlackRock’s ETHA controlling over $16 billion.

Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research, added that Ethereum is entering a period of profit-taking. He noted that the influx of capital into Bitcoin ETFs shows a preference for hard assets like gold. This behavior aligns with increasing macroeconomic uncertainty, pushing investors to safer investments such as Bitcoin.

The post Crypto ETFs Face Decline as Ether Funds Lose $912M in Early September appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014567+0.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,614.01+0.79%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Partager
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Partager
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02509-0.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now