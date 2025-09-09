Crypto ETFs Hold Big $167.7B in AUM but Face $285M In Outflow

2025/09/09 01:10
By the end of the first week of September, the crypto ETF market had a total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $167,707,177,359. This number highlights the high magnitude of investor capital into digital asset funds despite recent exits. 

Bitcoin ETFs accounted most of the share, having $144.3 billion in AUM, whereas Ethereum ETFs had a figure of $23.4 billion. The strength of the market in terms of AUM indicates the sustained use of the exchange-traded funds as major tools of institutional and retail investment.

Total Net Flow Turns Negative

The net flows were negative, whilst AUM levels are still significant. Within a period of seven days, the total net outflows of cryptocurrency ETFs were $285,210,000. Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $120.6 million and Ethereum ETFs incurred more serious losses of $164.6 million. 

The trend shows that the behavior of the investor was reserved because both assets recorded a steady outflow during the period between August 28 and September 5. This is a drastic shift because both BTC and ETH funds did not inject new money in even as the market as a whole remained stable.

Top Crypto ETF Funds by Assets

The leader of the market was the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which controlled $83.1 billion AUM (market cap of $83.9 billion). The volume of its trade was up to $3.0 billion, and it established its leading role among ETFs focused on Bitcoin. 

The second ranked iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), having AUM of $16.3 billion and market cap of the same, was backed by $1.9 billion trading activity. The two funds highlight the increased relevance of the iShares as a pillar provider in the digital crypto ETF market.

Grayscale’s Continued Role

The Grayscale is an important player, but with less exposure than iShares. ETHE Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF recorded $3.4 billion in AUM and a market cap of $5.5 billion. The trading volumes were $327.7 million, which indicated consistent but minor investor involvement.

Equally, the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) had AUM of $1.2 billion, a market cap of $2.0 billion and a of $291.2 million in trading volumes. The products reflect the approach by Grayscale to remain in the Ethereum niche offerings.

Fidelity’s Presence in Bitcoin ETFs

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) was in the top five crypto ETF list, having AUM of $21.3 billion and a market cap of $22.0 billion. The fund was trading at a volume of $327.2 million, which has demonstrated good investor interest despite the negative flows during the week. The existence of Fidelity intensifies competition within the Bitcoin ETF market, competing with iShares and Grayscale in offering institutional-quality access to digital assets.

Market Outlook

Although the AUM levels are robust in the top funds, net crypto ETF outflows are sharp and may present some doubts about short-term investor confidence. As Bitcoin ETFs go down by some -120.6 million, and Ethereum ETFs go down by some -164.6 million, the balance of flows reflects a more potent pullback of Ethereum-focused funds. 

Nevertheless, the dominance of AUM in the leading funds that include iShares Bitcoin Trust (83.1 billion) and iShares Ethereum Trust (16.3 billion) indicate that institutions still depend on established funds. In future, performance will depend on the general trends in the crypto markets, the risk appetite of investors and the regulatory clarity.

