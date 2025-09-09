Crypto ETFs log outflows as Ether funds shed $912M: Report

Despite signs of cooling demand, crypto inflows in 2025 are outpacing last year’s, indicating that “sentiment is intact,” according to CoinShares.

Publicly traded crypto investment products saw a decline in flows in early September, with weekly trading volumes sliding by 27%, according to CoinShares data.

Lower trading volume pushed crypto funds to post $352 million in outflows over the past week, despite a positive outlook for riskier assets following a weak US jobs report and a potential cut interest rates in the US.

According to CoinShares analysis, the slower activity was pushed by Ether (ETH) products and suggests mainstream investors’ falling demand for cryptocurrencies. “Trading volumes fell 27% week on week, this in combination with minor outflows suggests the appetite for digital asset has cooled a little.”

