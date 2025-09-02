Crypto ETPs Post $2.5B Inflows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 12:06
Cryptocurrency investment products attracted renewed inflows last week, offsetting the prior week’s $1.4 billion outflows.

Crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) logged $2.48 billion in inflows last week, data from CoinShares showed Monday.

Despite inflows, Bitcoin (BTC) struggled in terms of market price, slipping under $108,000 after briefly trading above $113,000 earlier in the week, according to CoinGecko data.

Ether (ETH) also tumbled under $4,300 after starting the week above $4,600, echoing Bitcoin’s turbulence.

Spot Ether ETPs retain dominance

Last week’s inflows were notable following $1.4 billion in outflows the previous week, but remained far short of the $4.4 billion record set in July.

Spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) retained market dominance last week, attracting $1.4 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin funds recorded smaller gains of $748 million.

Daily flows in spot Bitcoin ETFs versus spot Ether ETFs last week. Source: SoSoValue

Both Ether and Bitcoin ETFs experienced outflows last Friday, ending a six-day inflow streak for Ether and a four-day streak for Bitcoin, according to SoSoValue data.

In the meantime, Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) continued to benefit from optimism around potential US ETF launches, posting inflows of $177 million and $134 million, respectively, according to CoinShares.

August inflows net $4.4 billion, AUM slips 10%

Despite $4.37 billion of inflows in August and $35.5 billion year-to-date (YTD), crypto fund assets under management (AUM) slipped around 7% to $219 billion from $234.7 billion the prior week.

August inflows were significantly lower than July, when crypto ETFs attracted a record $12 billion amid a 15-week inflow streak.

Crypto ETP flows by asset as of Friday (in millions of US dollars). Source: CoinShares

Compared with $22.4 billion in inflows YTD as of Sept. 2, 2024, current YTD inflows of $35.5 billion represent a 58% increase. Crypto funds’ AUM has surged 165% over the same period.

Despite ongoing inflows into crypto funds, Bitcoin saw $301 million in month-to-date outflows as of Saturday, while Ether ETPs captured nearly $4 billion, or more than 91% of August’s total inflows.

