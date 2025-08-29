Crypto execs team up for $200M Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition SPAC

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/29 12:15
A team of crypto executives has banded together to raise $200 million for a special acquisition company, which will look for a crypto business to take public.

A patchwork of crypto executives is teaming up to raise $200 million to take their blank-check company public amid a boom in crypto public debuts.

The Cayman Islands-based Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), plans to offer 20 million shares for $10 each on the Nasdaq under the ticker “BIXIU,” it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The firm plans to merge with an existing company to take it public, but has yet to determine a target. It will focus on those involved in “digital assets, Web3 technologies, financial services infrastructure, and other blockchain-driven business models.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews2025/06/19 00:04
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
