Crypto expected to handle a tenth of post-trade market by 2030: Citi survey

A survey of over 500 finance executives found that 10% of the post-trade market turnover was expected to use tokens and digital assets, such as stablecoins, by 2030.

A tenth of the global post-trade market turnover is expected to be handled through stablecoins and tokenized securities in less than five years, according to a survey by Citi.

The investment bank said in a Securities Services Evolution report released on Tuesday that bank-issued stablecoins were seen as the main method to support collateral efficiency, fund tokenization and private market securities.

The report polled 537 custodians, banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and institutional investors in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East between June and July, where over half reporting their firms are also piloting generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) for post-trades.

