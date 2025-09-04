Crypto Expert Says Something Big Is Coming For XRP, Why The October 18th Date Is Important

The XRP community is buzzing after a prominent crypto expert hinted that a development could soon shake the market. The timing is especially significant as attention builds toward October 18, the deadline for a key regulatory decision on XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With speculation and anticipation running high, it now stands at the center of one of crypto’s most closely watched events. 

Crypto Expert Sparks Urgency With “Something HUGE Is Coming” Post

Gordon, a self-proclaimed crypto multi-millionaire and long-time supporter of XRP, sparked a wave of speculation when he wrote on social media, “Something HUGE is coming, are you paying attention?” The short and urgent message suggested he expected a big development soon. Because Gordon has built a reputation as an early mover in the industry, many in the XRP community took his words seriously and quickly joined the conversation, sharing various views about his statement.

Crypto Crib, another voice in the space, replied: “We are, that’s how we stay ahead of the market.” The response showed that some traders see Gordon’s words as a reminder to remain watchful. Another user took a more skeptical approach, repeating Gordon’s phrase but adding that the market has been under pressure since 2020, calling it “a cutscene that hasn’t finished rendering yet.” Their view suggested that nothing new was happening, only continuing the long-running uncertainty.

Crypto Daddy added a middle-ground perspective, saying, “huge is relative, but yeah, always paying attention.” His words reflected a belief that change is constant, and what counts as “huge” depends on the beholder’s perspective. 

Although Gordon provided no details, his statement serves as a reminder to many investors that XRP often attracts speculation in the lead-up to significant events. His call to pay attention will keep holders focused on October 18, a date that could deliver clarity or deepen uncertainty.

October 18th: The Make-or-Break Deadline For XRP ETFs

The urgency of Gordon’s post has taken on greater significance as October 18 approaches. That date marks the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) deadline for deciding on spot XRP exchange-traded funds. 

Bloomberg analysts have estimated the chances of approval at 95% by year-end, citing the SEC’s new leadership under Paul Atkins and the GENIUS Act’s support for stablecoin regulation as key factors. If approval comes through, many expect the altcoin to see a rally similar to Bitcoin’s 160% surge after the approval of spot ETFs in 2024. Some long-term predictions even foresee XRP reaching $5 by 2030 if momentum continues to build. 

Currently, XRP trades at around $2.81, with technical charts indicating resistance between $2.87 and $3.74. A break above the lower level could set up a run toward $3.40. If the SEC delays or denies ETF applications, the altcoin’s price could drop back toward its $2.17 support level, leaving investors disappointed.

October 18 could be a make-or-break moment. A green light would bring a wave of confidence and could change XRP’s place on the broader market. 

XRP Price chart from TradingView.com
