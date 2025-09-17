Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote for Efficient Institutional Asset Management

TLDR

  • Crypto Finance launches AnchorNote for efficient off-exchange settlements for institutional traders.
  • AnchorNote allows institutions to trade on multiple platforms without moving assets out of custody.
  • The solution integrates with BridgePort for real-time coordination between exchanges and custodians.
  • Initially available in Switzerland, AnchorNote plans to expand across Europe.

Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group, has introduced a new solution aimed at improving capital efficiency for institutional crypto investors. The product, named AnchorNote, allows institutions to trade on multiple platforms without transferring their assets out of custody. By enabling off-exchange settlements, AnchorNote enhances security, minimizes operational costs, and provides greater flexibility for institutional traders in the crypto market.

With AnchorNote, Crypto Finance closes a crucial gap in institutional crypto trading by allowing clients to pledge assets and settle transactions off-exchange, all while maintaining the assets within secure custody. The service is designed to increase the efficiency of collateral management, which has been a key concern for institutional crypto investors.

Partnership with BridgePort for Real-Time Asset Coordination

The new solution integrates BridgePort, a middleware layer that facilitates communication between exchanges and custodians. This collaboration ensures that AnchorNote can offer seamless, real-time updates on collateral movements and asset pledging, improving the operational efficiency of institutional crypto traders.

Philipp Dettwiler, the Head of Custody and Settlement at Crypto Finance, explained that the integration with BridgePort ensures a smooth and secure solution for clients. “Together with BridgePort, we are delivering an integrated solution that allows institutional clients to operate securely, flexibly, and in real time,” Dettwiler said.

BridgePort’s role is crucial for connecting exchanges with custodians. This helps traders hold assets securely while ensuring the assets are available for trading across multiple venues. The seamless integration allows institutional clients to have their assets in one place without the need to move them across platforms, which significantly reduces both risk and cost.

Streamlined Collateral Transfers and Flexibility for Institutions

AnchorNote allows institutions to easily move collateral between platforms, which simplifies the process of pledging assets for trading. Institutions can use a user-friendly interface or a direct API connection to access this functionality.

The platform aims to increase the liquidity and capital efficiency required for large-scale institutional trading in the crypto space.

The ability to transfer collateral quickly and securely is vital for institutional traders who often need to execute large transactions or maintain liquidity across multiple exchanges. This infrastructure is expected to enable more scalable asset mobility in the future, particularly during periods of heightened market activity such as earnings seasons or major economic events.

Initial Launch in Switzerland with European Expansion Plans

Crypto Finance’s AnchorNote is currently available for institutional clients in Switzerland, with plans to expand across the broader European market in the near term.

As a provider of institutional-grade crypto asset products, Crypto Finance has already garnered attention in Switzerland and Germany, where it operates under the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

The launch of AnchorNote aligns with Crypto Finance’s ongoing efforts to expand its institutional offerings. This new service will complement its existing custodial services and crypto investment products, which include regulated solutions for digital asset trading and custody.

