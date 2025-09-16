Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote for Regulated Digital Asset Trades

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:03
RealLink
REAL$0.06283-0.07%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.15487+674.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017379+1.89%
Wink
LIKE$0.010139+0.25%
Boost
BOOST$0.07944-10.56%
Key Points:
  • The AnchorNote system by Crypto Finance, integrated with BridgePort, enhances regulated digital asset trading.
  • System ensures secure trading channels for institutional clients.
  • BridgePort network promises capital efficiency and reduced counterparty risk.

Deutsche Börse’s Crypto Finance launched the AnchorNote system on September 16, 2025, facilitating institutional crypto trading within regulated custody accounts without moving assets.

The system promises enhanced capital efficiency and reduced counterparty risk through off-exchange settlement, influencing institutional trading habits and market dynamics.

AnchorNote Bridges Exchanges and Custodians for Secure Trades

Crypto Finance has officially launched its AnchorNote system, a critical innovation developed to facilitate digital asset trading for institutional clients within regulated guidelines. By integrating with BridgePort, the system establishes a strong connection between cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians, allowing for off-exchange settlements while maintaining compliant control over assets. This launch highlights a significant step for trading digital assets within a regulated framework, providing increased capital efficiency and reducing counterparty risks for institutional clients. Clients can leverage real-time asset mobility, allowing them to efficiently manage trade operations using dedicated trading channels without compromising asset security. Market stakeholders and institutional clients express optimism towards AnchorNote’s role in streamlining regulated digital asset transaction processes.

According to Coincu research, the launch of AnchorNote could influence institutional participation in cryptocurrency markets, as it bolsters regulatory compliance and technological integration of digital asset trades. Proper integration with existing infrastructure is expected to aid broader adoption while maintaining efficiency and security in trading operations.

Crypto Regulatory Adoptions Boost Institutional Engagement

Did you know? Institutional trading systems like AnchorNote, focusing on regulated environments, are becoming essential for mitigating risks and increasing efficiency, particularly in Europe where financial regulations are stringent.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $115,597.60, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion and market dominance at 57.37%. BTC’s 24-hour trading volume reached $45.66 billion, noting an 8.38% change. Price movements over 90 days saw a 10.32% increase. The maximum supply remains at 21 million.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:35 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu research, the launch of AnchorNote could influence institutional participation in cryptocurrency markets, as it bolsters regulatory compliance and technological integration of digital asset trades. Proper integration with existing infrastructure is expected to aid broader adoption while maintaining efficiency and security in trading operations.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/crypto-finance-anchornote-regulated-trades/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Partager
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+32.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/27 09:05
Partager
Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, in a recent live interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, highlighted Ripple’s ambitious goal of challenging the global banking messaging giant, SWIFT. During the interview, Morehead discussed the growing landscape of blockchain projects and their varied applications.Visit Website
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0176-5.37%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Shytoshi Kusama Denies Abandoning Shiba Inu

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose