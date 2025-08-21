Crypto Founder Ordered to Pay $228 Million over Fake AI Ponzi Scheme

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:14
Threshold
T$0.01626+2.65%
RealLink
REAL$0.05185+2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10229+2.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022042+4.42%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4866+4.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199+4.71%

EminiFX founder Eddy Alexandre just lost a court battle over his fake AI exchange scam and must pay $228 million to his creditors. This represents the climax of a two-year legal battle.

Several of EminiFX’s tactics are still notorious in 2025. He used fake promises of AI to lure investors, targeting NYC’s immigrant populations. Both these methods are in use today.

EminiFX’s Fake AI Scam

Crypto crime may be at an epidemic level right now, but major frauds from the past also tend to pop back up.

Two years ago, EminiFX founder Eddy Alexandre was sentenced to prison for commodities fraud. Today, the CFTC won another victory over EminiFX, ordering Alexandre to pay a massive fine for the scam:

EminiFX was ostensibly a CEX and forex business, but its real scam proved somewhat ahead of its time. Alexandre claimed that the platform used a sophisticated AI protocol to double investor yields.

In reality, the business was a Ponzi scheme, using future investments to keep early adopters on the hook.

A Scheme Ahead of Its Time

Several of EminiFX’s scam tactics are much more common now. In 2025, AI-powered tools are enabling many scams, with AI-generated code used to drain wallets and sophisticated deepfakes facilitating social engineering.

Alexandre used the promise of AI as a confidence scam, but the technology wasn’t a core component. Apparently, he didn’t use AI at all, spending investor money on personal bills and risky trades that lost $49 million.

Additionally, EminiFX specifically targeted Haitian-Americans in New York City to invest in the scam. Today, NYC’s immigrant populations are a frequent target of organized scammers, who run social media campaigns to attract low-information victims.

These tactics may be common in the scam world now, but EminiFX is finished. The US government has a diminished capacity to pursue crypto criminals, but the CFTC can still score big wins.

In addition to his ongoing prison sentence, Alexandre will have to refund $248 million of investor money. He’s also been ordered to pay $15 million in fines, but his reimbursements will count towards this total. Apparently, this latter fine is insurance; he’ll be criminally liable if he can’t pay this penalty.

There’s an ongoing battle against a new generation of crypto criminals, but justice was done in this instance.

The post Crypto Founder Ordered to Pay $228 Million over Fake AI Ponzi Scheme appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/eminifx-scam-fake-ai-ponzi-scheme-guilty/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.019-6.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008378+1.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-12.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07434+4.24%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+0.41%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:05
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010194-1.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-5.12%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It