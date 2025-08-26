Crypto-Friendly Xapo Bank Hires Tommy Doyle as Head of Relationship Management

Crypto-friendly Xapo Bank has hired Tommy Doyle as its head of relationship management based in London, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Doyle was previously employed as head of Europe at crypto prime broker FalconX, and also worked at crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) in hedge fund sales, according to the profile.

He enjoyed a lengthy career in traditional finance before specialising in crypto, having worked for Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs (GS), Citi (C), and Bank of America (BAC).

Xapo Bank is headquartered in Gibraltar and is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

The bank started offering bitcoin-backed loans earlier this year.

