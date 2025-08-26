Crypto-Friendly Xapo Bank Hires Tommy Doyle as Head of Relationship Management

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:23
Chainbase
C$0.19102-4.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0958-4.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018664-8.89%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0614-13.49%

Crypto-friendly Xapo Bank has hired Tommy Doyle as its head of relationship management based in London, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Doyle was previously employed as head of Europe at crypto prime broker FalconX, and also worked at crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) in hedge fund sales, according to the profile.

He enjoyed a lengthy career in traditional finance before specialising in crypto, having worked for Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs (GS), Citi (C), and Bank of America (BAC).

Xapo Bank is headquartered in Gibraltar and is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

The bank started offering bitcoin-backed loans earlier this year.

Read more: FalconX Said to Have Suffered Wave of Senior Staff Departures, Including General Counsel, European Head

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/06/crypto-friendly-xapo-bank-hires-tommy-doyle-as-head-of-relationship-management

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits