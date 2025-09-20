The post Crypto-Fueled Rekt Drinks Sells 1 Millionth Can Amid MoonPay Collab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks flavored sparkling water. The Web3 firm collaborated with payments infrastructure company MoonPay on a peach-raspberry flavor called “Moon Crush.” Rekt incentivizes purchasers of its drinks with the REKT token, which hit an all-time high market cap of $583 million in August. Web3 consumer firm Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks sparkling water on Friday, surpassing its first major milestone with the sold-out drop of its “Moon Crush” flavor—a peach raspberry-flavored collaboration with payments infrastructure firm MoonPay.  The sale follows Rekt’s previous sellout collaborations with leading Web3 brands like Solana DeFi protocol Jupiter, Ethereum layer-2 network Abstract, and Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base. Rekt has already worked with a number of crypto-native brands, but says it has been choosy when cultivating collabs. “We have received a large amount of incoming enquiries from some of crypto’s biggest brands, but it’s super important for us to be selective in order to maintain the premium feel of Rekt,” Rekt Brands co-founder and CEO Ovie Faruq told Decrypt.  (Disclosure: Ovie Faruq’s Canary Labs is an investor in DASTAN, the parent company of Decrypt.) “We look to work with brands who are able to form partnerships that we feel are truly strategic to Rekt’s goal of becoming one of the largest global beverage brands,” he added. In particular, Faruq highlighted MoonPay’s role as a “gateway” between non-crypto and crypto users as a reason the collaboration made “perfect sense.”  “We’re thrilled to bring something to life that is both delicious and deeply connected to the crypto community,” MoonPay President Keith Grossman told Decrypt. ﻿ Rekt Brands has been bridging the gap between Web3 and the real world with sales of its sparkling water since November 2024. In its first sale,… The post Crypto-Fueled Rekt Drinks Sells 1 Millionth Can Amid MoonPay Collab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks flavored sparkling water. The Web3 firm collaborated with payments infrastructure company MoonPay on a peach-raspberry flavor called “Moon Crush.” Rekt incentivizes purchasers of its drinks with the REKT token, which hit an all-time high market cap of $583 million in August. Web3 consumer firm Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks sparkling water on Friday, surpassing its first major milestone with the sold-out drop of its “Moon Crush” flavor—a peach raspberry-flavored collaboration with payments infrastructure firm MoonPay.  The sale follows Rekt’s previous sellout collaborations with leading Web3 brands like Solana DeFi protocol Jupiter, Ethereum layer-2 network Abstract, and Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base. Rekt has already worked with a number of crypto-native brands, but says it has been choosy when cultivating collabs. “We have received a large amount of incoming enquiries from some of crypto’s biggest brands, but it’s super important for us to be selective in order to maintain the premium feel of Rekt,” Rekt Brands co-founder and CEO Ovie Faruq told Decrypt.  (Disclosure: Ovie Faruq’s Canary Labs is an investor in DASTAN, the parent company of Decrypt.) “We look to work with brands who are able to form partnerships that we feel are truly strategic to Rekt’s goal of becoming one of the largest global beverage brands,” he added. In particular, Faruq highlighted MoonPay’s role as a “gateway” between non-crypto and crypto users as a reason the collaboration made “perfect sense.”  “We’re thrilled to bring something to life that is both delicious and deeply connected to the crypto community,” MoonPay President Keith Grossman told Decrypt. ﻿ Rekt Brands has been bridging the gap between Web3 and the real world with sales of its sparkling water since November 2024. In its first sale,…

Crypto-Fueled Rekt Drinks Sells 1 Millionth Can Amid MoonPay Collab

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:24
1
1$0.010903-14.19%
RealLink
REAL$0.06328-2.52%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09093+0.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.96%
FORM
FORM$1.6766-12.68%

In brief

  • Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks flavored sparkling water.
  • The Web3 firm collaborated with payments infrastructure company MoonPay on a peach-raspberry flavor called “Moon Crush.”
  • Rekt incentivizes purchasers of its drinks with the REKT token, which hit an all-time high market cap of $583 million in August.

Web3 consumer firm Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks sparkling water on Friday, surpassing its first major milestone with the sold-out drop of its “Moon Crush” flavor—a peach raspberry-flavored collaboration with payments infrastructure firm MoonPay. 

The sale follows Rekt’s previous sellout collaborations with leading Web3 brands like Solana DeFi protocol Jupiter, Ethereum layer-2 network Abstract, and Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base. Rekt has already worked with a number of crypto-native brands, but says it has been choosy when cultivating collabs.

“We have received a large amount of incoming enquiries from some of crypto’s biggest brands, but it’s super important for us to be selective in order to maintain the premium feel of Rekt,” Rekt Brands co-founder and CEO Ovie Faruq told Decrypt

(Disclosure: Ovie Faruq’s Canary Labs is an investor in DASTAN, the parent company of Decrypt.)

We look to work with brands who are able to form partnerships that we feel are truly strategic to Rekt’s goal of becoming one of the largest global beverage brands,” he added.

In particular, Faruq highlighted MoonPay’s role as a “gateway” between non-crypto and crypto users as a reason the collaboration made “perfect sense.” 

“We’re thrilled to bring something to life that is both delicious and deeply connected to the crypto community,” MoonPay President Keith Grossman told Decrypt.

Rekt Brands has been bridging the gap between Web3 and the real world with sales of its sparkling water since November 2024. In its first sale, Rekt sold 220,000 cans of its “Liquidated Lime” flavor in less than 48 hours, incentivizing drink buyers with “Drank Points”—the brand’s points program that ultimately manifested in the launch of the REKT crypto token. 

While few outside of crypto had heard of the brand at that point, Faruq told Decrypt in June that momentum started to build after it sold out collaborations with Abstract and NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Shortly after, the brand earned placement in three different Southern California 7/11 locations

Rekt’s Ethereum token reached an all-time high market cap of around $583 million in August, growing nearly 1,400% from its November 2024 launch. It is now trading around a $341 million market cap.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/340385/crypto-fueled-rekt-drinks-sells-1-millionth-can-moonpay-collab

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$237.94-3.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,528.48-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.9854-2.78%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Partager
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185031-6.66%
Sign
SIGN$0.08401+5.91%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Partager
A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

The post A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary Meta Smart Glasses: A Glimpse into the Future of Wearable Tech Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/meta-smart-glasses-unveiled/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376-7.46%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005169-3.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:43
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

A Glimpse Into The Future Of Wearable Tech

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Saturday, September 20th

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy