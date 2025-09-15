Crypto Fund by Matrixport Seeks FCA Nod for U.K. Distribution

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/15 20:21
Sidekick
K$0.1752-15.07%
Union
U$0.018504+44.33%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%

TLDR

  • Matrixport Asset Management AG has applied for FCA registration to market its crypto fund in the United Kingdom.
  • The registration would allow the crypto fund to be offered to institutional investors under a private placement structure.
  • This marks the first time the Swiss-based crypto fund is being introduced outside of its home market.
  • The crypto fund tracks the Crypto Market Index 10 which includes major assets like Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple and Solana.
  • The fund is regulated in Switzerland by FINMA and offers a traditional fund structure with asset segregation.

Matrixport Asset Management AG is preparing to expand its crypto fund distribution to the United Kingdom through FCA registration. If approved, the fund can be marketed to institutional clients under a private placement framework. This move signals Matrixport’s first attempt to offer the crypto fund outside of Switzerland.

Crypto Fund Targets U.K Institutional Market

Matrixport Asset Management AG has registered its crypto fund for marketing with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. This registration would allow the fund to operate under a private placement regime for institutional investors. Matrixport Advisors Limited will handle the U.K distribution of the crypto fund.

The fund’s expansion comes after its earlier approval by FINMA, Switzerland’s financial regulator, where it was originally launched in 2021. It was the first regulated crypto fund in Switzerland and offered a fully compliant investment structure. The move to the U.K highlights Matrixport’s intention to extend its global reach.

Cynthia Wu, COO of Matrixport Group, emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance in this expansion. “This registration marks a milestone in our plan to offer secure and compliant digital asset solutions,” Wu said. The company aims to provide regulated access to digital assets for professional investors in the U.K.

Crypto Market Index Fund Tracks Top Coins

The crypto fund tracks the Crypto Market Index 10 (CMI10), published by the SIX Swiss Exchange. The index includes ten of the most liquid and largest crypto assets by market capitalization. Assets in the index include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Solana.

This benchmark ensures that the crypto fund remains diversified and responsive to market performance. Each asset in the index is weighted based on its relative market cap. The index methodology enhances transparency and reflects the evolving nature of the crypto asset class.

Matrixport designed the crypto fund to serve as a professionally managed portfolio solution. It offers asset segregation and investor protection under regulatory supervision. Unlike ETPs or ETNs, the crypto fund functions within a traditional fund structure.

Matrixport’s European Strategy Strengthens

Matrixport acquired Crypto Finance Asset Management AG in 2024 and renamed it to Matrixport Asset Management AG. The acquisition aligned with its strategy to develop institutional-grade digital asset investment solutions. The crypto fund is now its flagship offering for regulated markets.

The U.K entry follows Matrixport’s goal of expanding in key European jurisdictions. The company plans to meet growing demand for secure and compliant crypto fund exposure. With its FCA registration, Matrixport demonstrates its intent to align with U.K regulatory standards.

The firm continues to prioritize investor safety, operational transparency, and strong governance. This move will support institutional adoption of the crypto fund in a structured and cost-efficient manner.

The post Crypto Fund by Matrixport Seeks FCA Nod for U.K. Distribution appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar