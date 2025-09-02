Crypto Funds Rebound With $2.48B Weekly Inflows; Ethereum Outpaces Bitcoin

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 04:30
Solana
SOL$194.91-5.18%
XRP
XRP$2.724-3.18%
bitcoin-ethereum3 main

Digital asset investment products bounced back from recent weakness last week, attracting $2.48 billion of inflows and bringing August’s total to $4.37 billion and year-to-date inflows to $35.5 billion. This comes even as total assets under management fell roughly 10% from their recent peak to about $219 billion. The data come from CoinShares’ latest weekly report, Volume 249.

Investors piled into risk assets through most of the week, but flows turned slightly negative on Friday after the U.S. Core PCE inflation print failed to strengthen hopes for a Fed rate cut in September, a development traders said trimmed risk appetite and prompted short-term profit-taking. The Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the Core PCE release for July was published on August 29, 2025, the datapoint that appears to have prompted the late-week pause in inflows.

Regionally Driven but Globally Distributed

Regionally, the story was led by the United States, which accounted for $2.29 billion of last week’s inflows. Other notable regional inflows were recorded in Switzerland ($109.4m), Germany ($69.9m) and Canada ($41.1m). CoinShares notes that the geographic spread of inflows suggests Friday’s pullback looked more like profit-taking than a structural reversal in investor appetite for digital assets.

The big headline in the asset-class breakdown: Ethereum continues to outpace Bitcoin in investor allocations. Last week, ETH-focused products drew $1.4 billion in inflows versus $748 million for Bitcoin products. For the month of August, Ethereum products amassed $3.95 billion, while Bitcoin-dedicated products posted net outflows of $301 million for the month.

CoinShares also highlighted inflows into Solana and XRP, beneficiaries of optimism around potential U.S. spot-ETF pathways, which posted $177 million and $134 million, respectively. The fund flows arrived against a choppy price backdrop. Bitcoin was trading just above $108,000 on Monday, leaving the largest crypto comfortably above the six-figure mark but off intra-month highs.

Ethereum has been notably more volatile, trading in the $4,300–4,400 band during the same session. That dynamic, steady institutional demand for ETH products alongside some take-profits in Bitcoin helps explain why flows favored Ethereum in August.

Technically, analysts pointed to two competing forces: (1) structural accumulation and ETF-related allocation into ETH, which supports medium-term bid; and (2) macro-driven spikes in volatility (e.g., the Core PCE surprise) that trigger rotational selling and compress short-term risk appetite. The result has been healthy headline inflows but a slightly lower AUM figure as negative price momentum offset some of the capital gains embedded in ETPs.

August closed as a net positive month for digital asset investment products, with $4.37 billion of inflows even as headline AUM dipped amid market volatility. Ethereum’s clear lead in product flows and growing attention on altcoins tied to potential ETF approvals will be the key story to watch heading into September as investors parse upcoming U.S. economic data and any further regulatory news around crypto ETFs.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$195.37-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Partager
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.62-3.92%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Partager
Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can XRP Be Mined? The Short AnswerThe simple answer is no — XRP cannot be mined. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum (pre-Merge), which use Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and mint new coins, XRP was fully created at its inception. Ripple Labs pre-mined 100 billion XRP tokens in 2012, and no new XRP can be created beyond that fixed supply.This design is intentional. Ripple’s goal was to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital currency for cross-border payments and enterprise use, without relying on mining networks that consume massive electricity.How XRP Is DistributedEven though XRP cannot be mined, it’s gradually released into circulation through several mechanisms:Ripple Escrow – ~55 billion XRP is held in escrow accounts, with 1 billion XRP released monthly to ensure predictable market supply.Ripple Treasury & Operations – Ripple retains a portion for partnerships, liquidity provision, and operational expenses.Sales to Investors – Ripple sells XRP to institutional and retail investors via exchanges and OTC deals.This controlled release helps avoid flooding the market, keeping the XRP ecosystem stable while supporting adoption.XRP vs. Bitcoin: Key DifferencesFeatureXRPBitcoinTotal Supply100B XRP (pre-mined)21M BTC (mined gradually)MiningNoneProof-of-WorkEnergy UseMinimalHigh energy consumptionTransaction Speed3–5 seconds10+ minutesLedgerXRP LedgerBitcoin blockchainRipple’s pre-mined model eliminates mining fees, reduces transaction costs, and enables near-instant settlements, making XRP ideal for cross-border payments.Why XRP Isn’t Mineable Matters for InvestorsPredictable Supply – No inflation from new mining, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum.Low Energy Footprint – XRP is environmentally friendly compared to energy-intensive PoW coins.Controlled Distribution – Ripple can manage supply and liquidity via escrow releases.Investors often confuse XRP with mineable cryptocurrencies. Understanding this distinction is key for portfolio strategy, risk assessment, and evaluating long-term supply dynamics.Myths About XRP Mining“I can mine XRP on my PC” – False. XRP uses a consensus algorithm (Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm), not mining.“XRP can be mined like Bitcoin” – False. All 100 billion XRP were created at launch.“Holding XRP is like staking a mined coin” – False. XRP holders can stake via third-party platforms, but this doesn’t generate new XRP.The Role of XRP LedgerXRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a consensus protocol to validate transactions without mining. Validators — independent nodes around the world — agree on transaction order in seconds. This allows:Fast transactions (~3–5 seconds)Low transaction fees (< $0.01 per transfer)Secure and decentralized consensusBy eliminating mining, XRP avoids the energy drain and bottlenecks seen in PoW networks.Final ThoughtsIn short, XRP cannot be mined, and that’s by design. Ripple’s pre-mined, escrow-controlled supply ensures fast transactions, low fees, and predictable market behavior. For investors, knowing that XRP is pre-mined highlights its stability, scalability, and environmental efficiency — all reasons why Ripple focuses on enterprise adoption and cross-border payments.
NEAR
NEAR$2.309-4.66%
Threshold
T$0.01566-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

Stop all Trump tariffs on appeal: Coinbase revives the “major questions” against the SEC