Crypto Funds See $1.4 Billion Weekly Exodus, Worst Since March

Capital exited digital-asset investment products at the fastest pace in five months, with a net $1.4 billion withdrawn in the week ended 27 Aug. 2025. The pull-back marks the steepest weekly outflow since March and reverses the modest inflows recorded earlier in the summer.

Bitcoin vehicles bore the brunt of the retreat. U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds tracking the largest cryptocurrency have lost about $1.2 billion so far in August and have suffered redemptions for six consecutive trading days, the longest such run since early April when tariff concerns rattled risk assets. Ether funds also saw substantial withdrawals, while decentralized-finance products registered roughly $637 million in net outflows.

Analysts attribute the broad sell-off to seasonal thin trading and lingering macro-economic uncertainty, but caution that sustained outflows could weigh on market liquidity if institutional appetite does not rebound as autumn approaches.

