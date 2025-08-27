Crypto Funds See $1.4 Billion Weekly Exodus, Worst Since March

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:59
U
U$0.00975-14.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02207+4.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-1.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018205+3.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1298+4.93%

Capital exited digital-asset investment products at the fastest pace in five months, with a net $1

Capital exited digital-asset investment products at the fastest pace in five months, with a net $1.4 billion withdrawn in the week ended 27 Aug. 2025. The pull-back marks the steepest weekly outflow since March and reverses the modest inflows recorded earlier in the summer.

Bitcoin vehicles bore the brunt of the retreat. U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds tracking the largest cryptocurrency have lost about $1.2 billion so far in August and have suffered redemptions for six consecutive trading days, the longest such run since early April when tariff concerns rattled risk assets. Ether funds also saw substantial withdrawals, while decentralized-finance products registered roughly $637 million in net outflows.

Analysts attribute the broad sell-off to seasonal thin trading and lingering macro-economic uncertainty, but caution that sustained outflows could weigh on market liquidity if institutional appetite does not rebound as autumn approaches.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/crypto-funds-see-1-4-billion-weekly-exodus-worst-since-march-26fb024a

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:38
Partager
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41763-4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01333+0.75%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004371+0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.34%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement