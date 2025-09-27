Crypto Gets an Apology: SEC Finally Changes Its Tune

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, often called “Crypto Mom,” struck a rare conciliatory tone at the Coin Center Dinner this week. In a candid speech, she apologized for the agency’s historically tough stance on digital assets and admitted she had failed to sway her colleagues toward a more open approach sooner. Peirce urged the crypto community to seize this moment of growing regulatory clarity to build innovations that deliver real value, marking what many see as a turning point in the SEC’s relationship with the industry.A Turning Point for Crypto Regulation At the Coin Center Dinner on Thursday, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce—widely known as “Crypto Mom”—acknowledged the agency’s past missteps in its approach to cryptocurrency. She expressed regret that for much of her tenure, the SEC had leaned toward criticism and enforcement rather than support. Peirce told the audience she hoped this new phase, marked by regulatory clarity, would empower innovators to build tools that enhance safety, security, and prosperity.From Regulation by Enforcement to OpennessThe shift comes after years of friction between the crypto industry and the SEC. Under former Chair Gary Gensler, the agency pursued a strict interpretation, often labeling most cryptocurrencies as securities and relying heavily on enforcement actions. Peirce consistently opposed this “regulation by enforcement” model. Now, with Paul Atkins appointed as SEC Chair, the Commission has pivoted. In the past year, it launched a Peirce-led Crypto Task Force, dropped several cases against crypto firms, and introduced “Project Crypto” to modernize digital asset rules.Spotlight on NFTsOne major area of focus has been non-fungible tokens. Previous administrations brought probes and enforcement actions against NFT collections, creating uncertainty for creators and platforms. In her speech, Peirce lightened the mood by proposing a satirical NFT collection called “the Dog’s Breakfast.” It would feature caricatures of people in the crypto community—critics and advocates alike. Among them was “CryptoMom” with a “slightly befuddled expression” and “Lost-in-Law,” a lawyer in sneakers still clutching an unopened securities law book.Looking Beyond the SECPeirce also hinted at her personal future, saying she plans to take up beekeeping once she leaves the SEC. The remark was both humorous and symbolic, contrasting bees’ stings with the sharper bite of her online critics. “Honey is delicious and nutritious,” she said, “and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”What This Means for the Industry?Peirce’s apology and her calls for “quick progress” suggest the SEC is willing to reset its relationship with the crypto sector. The combination of regulatory clarity, dropped enforcement cases, and modernization efforts could open the door for meaningful innovation in digital assets. Whether the industry takes full advantage of this opportunity remains to be seen, but for now, the tone from regulators is shifting from confrontation to collaboration.SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, often called “Crypto Mom,” struck a rare conciliatory tone at the Coin Center Dinner this week. In a candid speech, she apologized for the agency’s historically tough stance on digital assets and admitted she had failed to sway her colleagues toward a more open approach sooner. Peirce urged the crypto community to seize this moment of growing regulatory clarity to build innovations that deliver real value, marking what many see as a turning point in the SEC’s relationship with the industry.A Turning Point for Crypto Regulation At the Coin Center Dinner on Thursday, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce—widely known as “Crypto Mom”—acknowledged the agency’s past missteps in its approach to cryptocurrency. She expressed regret that for much of her tenure, the SEC had leaned toward criticism and enforcement rather than support. Peirce told the audience she hoped this new phase, marked by regulatory clarity, would empower innovators to build tools that enhance safety, security, and prosperity.From Regulation by Enforcement to OpennessThe shift comes after years of friction between the crypto industry and the SEC. Under former Chair Gary Gensler, the agency pursued a strict interpretation, often labeling most cryptocurrencies as securities and relying heavily on enforcement actions. Peirce consistently opposed this “regulation by enforcement” model. Now, with Paul Atkins appointed as SEC Chair, the Commission has pivoted. In the past year, it launched a Peirce-led Crypto Task Force, dropped several cases against crypto firms, and introduced “Project Crypto” to modernize digital asset rules.Spotlight on NFTsOne major area of focus has been non-fungible tokens. Previous administrations brought probes and enforcement actions against NFT collections, creating uncertainty for creators and platforms. In her speech, Peirce lightened the mood by proposing a satirical NFT collection called “the Dog’s Breakfast.” It would feature caricatures of people in the crypto community—critics and advocates alike. Among them was “CryptoMom” with a “slightly befuddled expression” and “Lost-in-Law,” a lawyer in sneakers still clutching an unopened securities law book.Looking Beyond the SECPeirce also hinted at her personal future, saying she plans to take up beekeeping once she leaves the SEC. The remark was both humorous and symbolic, contrasting bees’ stings with the sharper bite of her online critics. “Honey is delicious and nutritious,” she said, “and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”What This Means for the Industry?Peirce’s apology and her calls for “quick progress” suggest the SEC is willing to reset its relationship with the crypto sector. The combination of regulatory clarity, dropped enforcement cases, and modernization efforts could open the door for meaningful innovation in digital assets. Whether the industry takes full advantage of this opportunity remains to be seen, but for now, the tone from regulators is shifting from confrontation to collaboration.

Crypto Gets an Apology: SEC Finally Changes Its Tune

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/27 22:58
SuperRare
RARE$0.05005-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07601+1.48%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55716-4.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.06735+4.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-3.34%

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, often called “Crypto Mom,” struck a rare conciliatory tone at the Coin Center Dinner this week. In a candid speech, she apologized for the agency’s historically tough stance on digital assets and admitted she had failed to sway her colleagues toward a more open approach sooner. Peirce urged the crypto community to seize this moment of growing regulatory clarity to build innovations that deliver real value, marking what many see as a turning point in the SEC’s relationship with the industry.

A Turning Point for Crypto Regulation

 

At the Coin Center Dinner on Thursday, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce—widely known as “Crypto Mom”—acknowledged the agency’s past missteps in its approach to cryptocurrency. She expressed regret that for much of her tenure, the SEC had leaned toward criticism and enforcement rather than support. Peirce told the audience she hoped this new phase, marked by regulatory clarity, would empower innovators to build tools that enhance safety, security, and prosperity.

From Regulation by Enforcement to Openness

The shift comes after years of friction between the crypto industry and the SEC. Under former Chair Gary Gensler, the agency pursued a strict interpretation, often labeling most cryptocurrencies as securities and relying heavily on enforcement actions. Peirce consistently opposed this “regulation by enforcement” model. Now, with Paul Atkins appointed as SEC Chair, the Commission has pivoted. In the past year, it launched a Peirce-led Crypto Task Force, dropped several cases against crypto firms, and introduced “Project Crypto” to modernize digital asset rules.

Spotlight on NFTs

One major area of focus has been non-fungible tokens. Previous administrations brought probes and enforcement actions against NFT collections, creating uncertainty for creators and platforms. In her speech, Peirce lightened the mood by proposing a satirical NFT collection called “the Dog’s Breakfast.” It would feature caricatures of people in the crypto community—critics and advocates alike. Among them was “CryptoMom” with a “slightly befuddled expression” and “Lost-in-Law,” a lawyer in sneakers still clutching an unopened securities law book.

Looking Beyond the SEC

Peirce also hinted at her personal future, saying she plans to take up beekeeping once she leaves the SEC. The remark was both humorous and symbolic, contrasting bees’ stings with the sharper bite of her online critics. “Honey is delicious and nutritious,” she said, “and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”

What This Means for the Industry?

Peirce’s apology and her calls for “quick progress” suggest the SEC is willing to reset its relationship with the crypto sector. The combination of regulatory clarity, dropped enforcement cases, and modernization efforts could open the door for meaningful innovation in digital assets. Whether the industry takes full advantage of this opportunity remains to be seen, but for now, the tone from regulators is shifting from confrontation to collaboration.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Partager
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain