Crypto Groups Reject ABA’s Proposal to Amend GENIUS Act Stablecoin Law

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 22:58
U
U$0.019-5.00%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226634+2.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.1576+0.47%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03955+2.38%

TLDR

  • Crypto groups reject ABA’s proposal to change provisions of the GENIUS Act.

  • ABA argues the GENIUS Act could distort market incentives by allowing interest payments.

  • Crypto groups claim proposed changes would favor traditional financial institutions.

  • The GENIUS Act was signed into law last month to regulate stablecoins in the U.S.

Two major crypto advocacy groups, the Blockchain Association (BA) and the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), have opposed changes proposed by the American Bankers Association (ABA) to the newly enacted GENIUS Act. The GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump last month, provides a framework for stablecoin regulation in the U.S.

In a joint letter sent to Senate Banking Committee leaders, the two groups argued that the amendments suggested by the ABA would fundamentally alter the framework of the GENIUS Act and undermine its goal of fostering innovation in the digital asset ecosystem. The letter emphasized that these changes could restrict competition and limit consumer choice in the rapidly evolving crypto market.

ABA’s Proposal and Concerns

The American Bankers Association, along with 52 other banking groups, expressed concerns over several aspects of the GENIUS Act. The main issue highlighted by these organizations was the law’s provisions on stablecoin interest payments.

They argued that stablecoin issuers could easily bypass the law’s restrictions by utilizing exchanges and brokers, potentially turning stablecoins into stores of value and credit mechanisms.

While the ABA is in favor of restrictions on interest payments, it believes that the current version of the law does not do enough to prevent financial entities from exploiting potential loopholes. The ABA also raised concerns about the potential risks related to deposit liquidity and credit associated with stablecoins that offer interest, which they believe could create instability within the broader financial system.

Crypto Groups’ Response

In their letter, the Blockchain Association and the Crypto Council for Innovation expressed strong opposition to the proposed changes. They argued that amending the GENIUS Act would make it more favorable to traditional financial institutions, potentially limiting the choices available to consumers.

The groups also emphasized the importance of the law in supporting innovation and ensuring that digital finance benefits a wide range of consumers.

“The changes proposed by the ABA would reimagine the language already passed into law,” the groups stated in their letter. “This would introduce a significant policy shift that could create unintended consequences for the digital asset ecosystem.” They also added that removing certain features from stablecoins while allowing similar features in the traditional banking system would unfairly benefit legacy institutions.

Consumer Impact and Financial Inclusion

The two crypto groups also highlighted the potential negative consequences for consumers, particularly those who are underbanked. Many consumers are increasingly relying on digital wallets for payments and savings, making stablecoins an attractive option for storing value. The proposed amendments, according to CCI and BA, could reduce competition and hinder the ability of consumers to access competitive rates on digital assets.

In their response, the crypto groups emphasized that the goal of the GENIUS Act should be to foster financial inclusion by providing more options for consumers, not limiting their choices. “Eliminating these features for stablecoin users, while allowing them in the banking sector, would tilt the playing field in favor of larger banks,” the groups said.

As the debate continues, the future of the GENIUS Act remains uncertain, with both the banking sector and the cryptocurrency industry pushing for changes that reflect their respective interests.

The post Crypto Groups Reject ABA’s Proposal to Amend GENIUS Act Stablecoin Law appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.75%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003573+1.27%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12677-0.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager
Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

The price of Shiba Inu has remained in consolidation for months, limiting investor returns. Holders have been waiting for movement, but the path toward strong gains has faced delays. While SHIB continues to stagnate, attention has shifted toward a new competitor gaining rapid traction. Nexchain AI, powered by its NEX token, has entered the spotlight […] The post Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+1.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01394+1.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598-0.99%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 00:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars