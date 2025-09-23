The post Crypto hacker falls victim to own scam losing $50 million to Inferno Drainer’s phishing attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The hacker who drained UXLINK in a high-profile exploit has ironically become a victim of crypto crime himself. On Sept. 23, blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer reported that the attacker lost roughly 542 million UXLINK tokens, valued at more than $50 million, to a phishing scheme executed by another bad actor. SlowMist co-founder Yu Xian suggested the theft bore the hallmarks of Inferno Drainer, a notorious “draining-as-a-service” (DaaS) provider known for selling phishing kits and fake websites. Inferno Drainer’s involvement would not be entirely surprising, considering the group is responsible for stealing several million dollars from unsuspecting crypto users across multiple chains. Considering this, Xian mocked the irony of the situation, noting that the hacker fell for basic authorization traps similar to those he had deployed against UXLINK. UXLINK hack The original UXLINK breach occurred on Sept. 22, when the AI-powered Web3 social platform was compromised. Blockchain security firm Cyvers reported that the breach began when an attacker executed a delegateCall function to strip admin privileges and add themselves as an owner to the platform’s smart contract. This move allowed the theft of $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 wrapped Bitcoin, and 25 ETH. The stolen stablecoins were quickly swapped into DAI, while funds moved across the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks. Hours later, a second address received 10 million UXLINK tokens, worth about $3 million, and began offloading them through decentralized exchanges. By Sept. 23, the situation had escalated further. Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that the attacker minted 2 billion UXLINK tokens and sold large amounts across bEXs and centralized exchanges, netting 6,732 ETH, roughly $28 million. In response, UXLINK confirmed the exploit and moved to limit the damage. The team stated that it was working with exchanges to freeze stolen assets. It also added that it… The post Crypto hacker falls victim to own scam losing $50 million to Inferno Drainer’s phishing attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The hacker who drained UXLINK in a high-profile exploit has ironically become a victim of crypto crime himself. On Sept. 23, blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer reported that the attacker lost roughly 542 million UXLINK tokens, valued at more than $50 million, to a phishing scheme executed by another bad actor. SlowMist co-founder Yu Xian suggested the theft bore the hallmarks of Inferno Drainer, a notorious “draining-as-a-service” (DaaS) provider known for selling phishing kits and fake websites. Inferno Drainer’s involvement would not be entirely surprising, considering the group is responsible for stealing several million dollars from unsuspecting crypto users across multiple chains. Considering this, Xian mocked the irony of the situation, noting that the hacker fell for basic authorization traps similar to those he had deployed against UXLINK. UXLINK hack The original UXLINK breach occurred on Sept. 22, when the AI-powered Web3 social platform was compromised. Blockchain security firm Cyvers reported that the breach began when an attacker executed a delegateCall function to strip admin privileges and add themselves as an owner to the platform’s smart contract. This move allowed the theft of $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 wrapped Bitcoin, and 25 ETH. The stolen stablecoins were quickly swapped into DAI, while funds moved across the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks. Hours later, a second address received 10 million UXLINK tokens, worth about $3 million, and began offloading them through decentralized exchanges. By Sept. 23, the situation had escalated further. Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that the attacker minted 2 billion UXLINK tokens and sold large amounts across bEXs and centralized exchanges, netting 6,732 ETH, roughly $28 million. In response, UXLINK confirmed the exploit and moved to limit the damage. The team stated that it was working with exchanges to freeze stolen assets. It also added that it…

Crypto hacker falls victim to own scam losing $50 million to Inferno Drainer’s phishing attack

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 18:48
Moonveil
MORE$0.08563-1.84%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016728-2.57%
DAI
DAI$0.9988-0.03%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019+2.70%

The hacker who drained UXLINK in a high-profile exploit has ironically become a victim of crypto crime himself.

On Sept. 23, blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer reported that the attacker lost roughly 542 million UXLINK tokens, valued at more than $50 million, to a phishing scheme executed by another bad actor.

SlowMist co-founder Yu Xian suggested the theft bore the hallmarks of Inferno Drainer, a notorious “draining-as-a-service” (DaaS) provider known for selling phishing kits and fake websites.

Inferno Drainer’s involvement would not be entirely surprising, considering the group is responsible for stealing several million dollars from unsuspecting crypto users across multiple chains.

Considering this, Xian mocked the irony of the situation, noting that the hacker fell for basic authorization traps similar to those he had deployed against UXLINK.

UXLINK hack

The original UXLINK breach occurred on Sept. 22, when the AI-powered Web3 social platform was compromised.

Blockchain security firm Cyvers reported that the breach began when an attacker executed a delegateCall function to strip admin privileges and add themselves as an owner to the platform’s smart contract.

This move allowed the theft of $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 wrapped Bitcoin, and 25 ETH. The stolen stablecoins were quickly swapped into DAI, while funds moved across the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks.

Hours later, a second address received 10 million UXLINK tokens, worth about $3 million, and began offloading them through decentralized exchanges.

By Sept. 23, the situation had escalated further. Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain reported that the attacker minted 2 billion UXLINK tokens and sold large amounts across bEXs and centralized exchanges, netting 6,732 ETH, roughly $28 million.

In response, UXLINK confirmed the exploit and moved to limit the damage.

The team stated that it was working with exchanges to freeze stolen assets. It also added that it has enlisted the help of blockchain security firm PeckShield, and urged trading platforms to suspend UXLINK trading pairs temporarily.

It added:

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-hacker-falls-victim-to-own-scam-losing-50-million-to-inferno-drainers-phishing-attack/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,015.72-0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
XRP
XRP$2.8683+0.46%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.014793+94.59%
MAY
MAY$0.04021-1.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369+0.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-2.27%
Star Atlas
ATLAS$0.000825-1.19%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 03:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

BDACS, Woori Bank Launch South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone