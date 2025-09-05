Crypto Hacks Surge in August, $173M Lost in Exploits: CertiK

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:46
Bitcoin
BTC$110 760,82-1,11%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012432+2,74%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09842-2,59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01617-8,97%
Wink
LIKE$0,010996+0,20%

Phishing attacks drove most losses, continuing a steady rise in monthly crypto incidents.

Crypto hacks continued their upward trend in August, with approximately $173.2 million in total lost across exploits, up over 13% from July, according to security analytics firm CertiK.

Phishing attacks alone accounted for roughly $101 million of the total, CertiK revealed earlier this week on X, formerly Twitter. A phishing attack refers to a type of social engineering scam when attackers impersonate trusted entities — often with disguised links or fake websites — to trick victims into revealing sensitive information, such as login credentials, credit card numbers, or other personal data.

The largest incidents in August included a $91 million phishing scam and the $53 million BTC Turk exploit, which together represented around $144 million of the month’s total losses. By comparison, the month of July saw $153 million lost to hacks, while June’s total was around $111 million, showing a steady growth in monthly crypto thefts this summer.

These figures reflect a concerning trend for the digital asset community, as attackers increasingly target both exchanges and individual users. The data suggests that while security measures have grown more sophisticated in some areas, basic attacks like phishing remain a threat.

“This year alone, blockchain-based finance is on track to lose $4.5–5 billion to hacks, about 4% of all [digital] assets, and that’s before trillions in traditional assets start moving on-chain,” Mitchell Amador, CEO of Immunefi, told The Defiant in an email. “Social engineering in crypto is the most lucrative place in the history of mankind to do this kind of work.”

Amador explained that this is the case because of large, organized groups running what he called “criminal tech startups,” whose only goal is to steal money.

H1 Findings

According to a separate report by CertiK from June 30, a total of $2.47 billion was lost across 344 incidents in the first half of the year (H1). Wallet compromises accounted for the most losses, totalling roughly $1.71 billion across 34 incidents, while phishing was the most frequent, responsible for $410.7 million over 132 attacks.

Ethereum suffered both in number and value of incidents, with 175 hacks, scams, and exploits on the second largest blockchain totaling $1.63 billion in losses. The total value of funds recovered reached $187.3 million, leaving adjusted losses of $2.29 billion for H1 2025. Still, it’s worth noting that Q2 recorded a 52% drop in losses compared with Q1.

In August, a single crypto user lost over $3 million in USDT after unknowingly giving malicious actors access to their wallet, in what appeared to be a phishing scam involving a fake version of lending protocol Aave.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/hacks/crypto-hacks-surge-in-august-usd173m-lost-in-exploits-certik

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0,16036+4,59%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Partager
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,09855-2,38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01223-2,78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01758-23,13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Partager
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0,05725+18,28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01223-2,78%
Wink
LIKE$0,010986-0,14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets